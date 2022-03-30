MEDIA STATEMENT | LOTUS FM 2022-2023 LINE-UP

Durban – Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – Lotus FM, South Africa’s only National Indian Radio station will be introducing its new line-up effective 1 April 2022. The reigning PBS station of the year 2021, looks forward to introducing new innovations to its programming and leveraging the digital footprint of its audience.

The award-winning ‘Breakfast Express’ with O’Neil and Shaastra moves to a new time channel slot of 06h00 to 09h00 weekdays. It will be preceded by the Current Affairs show ‘News Break’ which will move to the 05h00 to 06h00 time slot. A brand-new weekday mid-morning show ‘Style In The City’ will be hosted by the vibrant Krsna Priya Dasa from 09h00 to 12h00, adding fresh flavour to mid mornings. She’s will also host the ‘Weekend Explosion’ on Sundays from 09h00 to 00h00.

Varshan Sookhun will continue to keep listeners entertained on ‘The Lunch Break’, 00h00 to 03h00 from Monday to Friday as well as on ‘The Bollywood Billboard’on Saturdays 13h00 to 15h00, for the hottest North Indian tracks.

The multi-talented Neelofar Sayed who was the recent recipient of the Hera Olympus International Women’s Day award takes over the reins as the new presenter 15h00 to 18h00 time slot. The show previously known as ‘The Official Drive’ is replaced with ‘The Drive By’.

‘Talk @ 7’ is extended by an hour and will be hosted by the legendary Zakia Ahmed from 19h00 to 21h00 Monday to Thursday. Listeners can also catch Zakia on ‘Local Vocal’ for the best in South African music every Saturday from 18h00 to 21h00.

The station is excited to have a stalwart in radio broadcasting join the line-up. Trevor Williams, who needs no introduction to radio lovers with his extensive stints on various commercial radio platforms in South Africa, will get listeners dancing every Friday night from 19h00 to 22h00 on ‘The Next Episode’. Listeners can look forward to the best in local and international dance music as the ideal way to kick start the weekend.

‘The Weekend Recharge’ is sure to keep listeners locked in as Jailoshini Naidoo joins new multi-talented co-host, comedian, actor, singer, and all-round nice guy Koobeshen Naidoo, to get Saturday mornings off to a roaring start. The duo has previously worked together on various local productions including the award winning South African Movie ‘The Kandasamy’s’ and ‘Imbewu’. They will bring their chemistry and drama to the airwaves. Shaastra Nagesar, will bring the latest trends in style, music, dance and so much more to Saturdays from 09h00 to 12h00 for all. She will host various influencers on ‘The Saturday Weekend Explosion’.

The station is also pleased to be joined by Pastor Niven Lalmund who will host the ‘Gospel Hour’ every Sunday from 19h00 to 20h00. Pastor Lalmund will offer listeners an hour of renewed motivation, inspiration, and spiritual nourishment.

Business Unit Manager, Tony Soglo said, “Lotus FM is a brand with a niche market and the changes made are imperative to grow audiences even outside its primary target market and appeal to the advertising industry in this current era. The Management team is excited with the new line-up, programming innovation plans, introduction of some key well known talent and time channel changes in line with industry norms”.

Lotus FM would further like to welcome the following new talent to the station and wish them all the success in their new roles:

– Thobani Dlamini: Sports Presenter

– Samantha Darsen: Producer

– Yashina Ramdutt: Technical Producer

– Sanvir Dewchand: Technical Producer

Lotus FM Line-Up Monday to Sunday

TIME PRESENTER PROGRAMME 05h00– 06h00 Various Newsbreak 06h00–09h00 O’Neil Nair & Shaastra Nagesar Breakfast Express 09h00–12h00 Krsna Priya Dasa Style in the City 13H00-13H30 Various Newsbreak 12h00–15h00 Varshan Sookhun The Lunch break 15h00–18h00 Neelofar Sayed The Drive By 18h00–19h00 Monday: Geetanjali Veena Lutchman Tuesday: Sungeetha Nilayamu TBC Wednesday: Guldasta EB Mamode Thursday: Geetmala Ashit Desai Friday: In Isai Mazhai Mala Lutchmanan 19h00–21h00 Zakia Ahmed Talk@7 (Monday –Thursdays only) 19h00–22h00 Trevor Williams (Fridays) The Next Episode 21h00–00h00 Deshen Naidu (Monday -Thursday) Night Café 22h00-01h00 Nicholas Pillay (Friday) In Da Mix 00h00–03h00 AUTOMATED (Monday –Friday) Press Play 03h00- 06h00 AUTOMATED – Religious Program Morning Inspiration (Monday – Friday) SATURDAY TIME PRESENTER PROGRAMME 00h00-03h00 AUTOMATED Press Play 03h00– 06h00 AUTOMATED Morning Inspiration 06h00– 09h00 Jailoshini Naidoo & Koobeshen Naidoo The Weekend Recharge 09h00– 12h00 Shaastra Nagesar The Weekend Explosion 12h00– 13H00 Various Newsbreak TIME PRESENTER PROGRAMME 13h00– 15h00 Varshan Sookhun Bollywood Billboard 15h00–18h00 Romeo Chonco Sundowner 18h00– 21h00 Zakia Ahmed Local Vocal 21h00– 00h00 Nicholas Pillay Dance Lab Sunday 00h00– 03h00 AUTOMATED The Weekend Fix 03h00– 06h00 AUTOMATED Morning Inspiration 06h00– 09h00 Anasia Govender Morning Masala 09h00– 12h00 Krsna Priya Dasa The Weekend Explosion 12h00– 13h00 Various Newsbreak 13h00– 15h00 Mala Lutchmanan Kodambakkam 15h00–17h00 Romeo Chonco Sundowner 17h00 –19h00 Veena Lutchman Bhakti Sangeet 19h00– 20h00 Pastor Niven Lalmund Gospel Hour 20h00 – 21h00 Rafeek Hassen Deenyath 21h00 – 22h00 EB Mamode Qawali Hour 22h00– 00h00 AUTOMATED Classic Gold

