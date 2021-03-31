MEDIA STATEMENT | LIGWALAGWALA FM REVAMPS SHOWS

Nelspruit – Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Ligwalagwala FM is pleased to announce that listeners can expect some changes to the programme line up, mainly on the midday and graveyard shows this year. Up the sleeve is a couple of presenter shifts aimed at bringing some flair into the on-air offering of Mpumalanga’s leading radio station.

This year, the station is introducing automation from (00h00 – 04h00 Monday to Friday and 00h00 – 05h00 on weekends). The shift to automation has necessitated an adjustment to the lengths on some shows.

New changes will see Sweet-Mike bidding farewell to the Midday Show (12h00 – 15h00) to present the programme ‘Hit Parade’ on Saturdays from 07h00 to 09h00.He will also continue doing what he does best, serenading audiences with soulful sounds every Sunday between 12h00 and 15h00.

Hlengiwe Sindane, will drive the Midday Show solo. The station has had to release the Midnight duo ‘Afrotellus’ are leaving the station after eight (8) successful years and cooping the ‘MP’s Finest DJ Competition’ in 2012.

“We are repackaging the brand and that is why the station has made strategic changes to this year’s line as well as exploring automation for the first time. Listeners can still rely on the station for credible content, news and everything entertainment” said Ms Thembi Madubandlela, Ligwalagwala FM Acting Station Manager.

Ligwalagwala FM turns 39 years on the 1st of April this year; and there will be interesting programming and on-air prizes to celebrate this landmark in the growth of the SiSwati station.

With the exception of the shows listed below; all other shows remain as they are.