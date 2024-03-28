MEDIA STATEMENT | LIGWALAGWALA FM MAKES EXCITING CHANGES TO ITS 2024 LINE-UP

Mbombela – Thursday, 28 March 2024 – The SABC’s Siswati broadcasting radio station, Ligwalagwala FM, is celebrating its 42nd anniversary in 2024 and the station has several thrilling activities in store for its listeners. With effect from April 1, 2024, Ligwalagwala FM will make changes to its line-up with the aim of ensuring that the station continues to be counted among the best in the country. The station currently has a listenership of over 1.3 million and is continuing its growth trajectory on digital media. With these exciting changes, listeners can expect more education, information, and entertainment from their Pride of The Nation.
Ligwalagwala FM listeners will see one of Mpumalanga’s most celebrated comedians, Ngcozi Yebo, joining the station’s breakfast team. The multi-talented Ngcozi Yebo joins the Kusile Mzansi Show to add some comical flavor to the show which is hosted by the equally gifted DJ Madumane and sports anchor and former professional footballer, Mduduzi Makwakwa, aka ‘Nsimbi’. Another change the station is making will see the Afternoon Drive Show, change its name to Siyahamba Manje Drive ‘SMD’, with Thandeka Tonga, aka, TDK joins Fortune Ntekati and Senzo S, produced by DJ Shabbisto. Nobuhle Ndlovu will now host her solo show, The Hit Parade, on Saturdays. TDK will also continue with her one-woman Sunday show, Siyadvumisa which is now extended from 07h00 – 10h00.
The 18h00-00h00 Saturday slots are swapping which will now see The Zone from 18h00-21h00 being renamed to ‘LFM Es’khaleni’ hosted by The Prince’ and the 21h00-00h00 named ‘Groover nge Swagg’ with the versatile Andiswa Sifunda ‘Bono Swagg’. The seasoned Mawe2N will now host the Kusa Kusa Show, which airs between 03h00 – 06h00 on weekends. Expect a revitalised Saturday mid-morning show with traditional music and everything traditional on “Giy’uphoseke” that will now be presented by the award-winning DJ Choraal.
One of the station’s most loved presenters, Lungile Mhango, will continue doing Tfokomala Nami Show between 09h00 – 12h00 on weekdays with her weekly contributors, Alex Mthethwa for Khuluma Alex and Make Pule for Asitsetsi Siyalungisa. Hlengiwe Sindane, Simphiwe Hlabangane, T-Boy, Fanie Ndinisa ‘Shlabani’ and Sweet Mike continue to form part of the station’s exciting line-up on and off-air. The station’s legendary duo of Shakes Nkuna and Bheki Nxumalo will continue to offer best Sunday evening programming with Sidla Ngaloludzala and the Afro Jazz Show respectively.
Mpumalanga Combo Business Manager, Nkosinathi Ntuli said that “With the station turning 42 this year, it is important that we continuously reinvent ourselves as a radio station by enhancing our presenter line-up and programming offering to ensure that we stay relevant and go on to reach greater heights on traditional and newer media platforms”.
Ligwalagwala FM Program Schedule and Line-up FY2024/25
|
Time Channel
|
Name of Show
|
Presenter/s
Producer/Contributors
|
Weekdays
|
00h00-03h00
|
Asikalali Silalele
|
Automation
|
03h00-05h00
|
Vuka Sambe
|
Carol Malumane ‘TC’
|
05h00-06h00
|
Tiphuma Imphunga
(Current Affairs Show)
|
Current Affairs Team
Sipho Motha, Katlego Mathebula and Fortunate Nkambule.
|
06h00-09h00
|
Kusile Mzansi
|
Dumisane Simelane ‘Madumane’
Sports Anchor: Mduduzi Makwakwa ‘Nsimbi’
Comic Content Contributor
Bethuel Nkuna ‘Ngcozi Yebo’
Producer: Bheki Sehlabela ‘BK’
|
09h00-12h00
|
Tfokomala Nami
|
Lungile Mhango ‘Sbukza’
ECD Presenter: Lender Malope ‘Mancane’ featured on the 1st hour of the show.
Producer: The Prince
Weekly Contributors:
Alex Mthethwa ‘Khuluma Alex’
Make Pule ‘Asitsetsi Siyalungisa’
|
12h00-15h00
|
Khibika Natsi
‘KBN’
|
Hlengiwe Sindane
|
15h00-17h00
|
Siyahamba Manje Drive
‘SMD’
|
Presenters:
Fortune Ntekati
Thandeka Tonga ‘TDK’
Sports Anchor: Senzo Mashego ‘Senzo S’
Producer: Dumisa Mavuso ‘Shabbisto’
|
17h00-17h30
Mon-Thurs
|
ADS Sport Corner
|
Andiswa Sifundza ‘Bono Swagg’
|
17h30-18h00
17h00-18h00
Fridays
|
Learner support –
Mon-Wed
Youth Keyona
Thursdays
LFM Sport Hour ‘Siyahamba Drive Sports’
|
Mlungisi Mathebula ‘Professor Mlu’
Nontuthuko Lekhuleni
Mlungisi Mathebula ‘Professor Mlu’
Andiswa Sifunda ‘Bono Swagg’
|
18h00-19h00
|
Letiphuma Embiteni (Current Affairs Show)
|
Sibusiso Mahlalela and Given Mahlalela and Zandile Nkosi
|
19h00-21h00
|
Sakha Sive
|
Simphiwe Hlabangane
‘Simmy’
|
21h00-00h00
Mon-Thurs
|
Asibonisane
|
Portia Luthuli (Education)
Mike Ntuli
|
21h00-00h00
(Fri)
|
Hip Hop Parliament
|
Mawethu Ngwenya ‘Mawe2N’
|
Saturday
|
00h00-03h00
|
Asikalali Silalele
|
Automation
|
03h00-06h00
|
Kusa Kusa
|
Mawethu Ngwenya ‘Mawe2N’
|
06h00-07h00
|
Telive Atipheli
|
Current Affairs Team
|
07h00-09h00
|
LFM Hit Parade
Top 20
|
Nobuhle Ndlovu
|
09h00-10h00
|
Teen Zone/ State your Mind
|
Mlungisi ‘Professor Mlu’ Mathebula & Loyal Ratau
Producer: Mlungisi Mathebula
|
10h00-12h00
|
Giy’Uphoseke
|
Vusumuzi Manana ‘DJ Choraal’
|
12h00-14h30
|
Sisonkhe Midday Grooves ‘SMG’
|
Thulane Khanye ‘T-Boy’
|
14h30-18h00
|
14h30-15h00: Sports Development ‘Inkhunzi Isematfoleni’
15h00-18h00: ‘Lasuka Lahlala’
|
Presenter: Thembelihle Dladla
Producer: Ignatius Milanzi
|
18h00-21h00
|
LFM Es’khaleni
|
Charles Mnisi ‘ThePrince’
|
21h00-00h00
|
“Groover nge Swagg”.
|
Andiswa Sifunda ‘Bono Swagg”
|
Sunday
|
00h00-03h00
|
Asikalali Silalele
|
Automation
|
03h00-06h00
|
Kusa Kusa
|
Mawethu Ngwenya
‘Mawe2N’
|
06h00-07h00
|
Telive Atipheli
|
Current Affairs Team
|
07h00-10h00
|
Siyadvumisa
|
Thandeka Tonga ‘TDK’
|
10h00-12h00
|
Ayigugi Lengoma
|
Fanie Ndinisa ‘Shlabani’
|
12h00-15h00
|
Sinetsetekile
|
Michael Singwane
‘Sweet-Mike’
|
15h00-18h00
|
Lasuka Lahlala
Sport Show
|
Presenter: Thembelihle Dladla
Producer: Ignatius Milanzi
|
18h00-19h00
|
Temakwaya
|
Vusi “DJ Choraal “Manana
|
19h00-20h00
|
Sidla Ngaloludzala (African, Traditional Religion)
|
Shakes Nkuna
|
20h00-22h00
|
Afro Jazz Show
|
Bheki Nxumalo
|
22h00-00h00
|
Phumula Nami
|
Thulane Khanye ‘T-Boy’
Issued By: Group Communications
Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing) Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590