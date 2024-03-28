MEDIA STATEMENT | LIGWALAGWALA FM MAKES EXCITING CHANGES TO ITS 2024 LINE-UP

Mbombela – Thursday, 28 March 2024 – The SABC’s Siswati broadcasting radio station, Ligwalagwala FM, is celebrating its 42nd anniversary in 2024 and the station has several thrilling activities in store for its listeners. With effect from April 1, 2024, Ligwalagwala FM will make changes to its line-up with the aim of ensuring that the station continues to be counted among the best in the country. The station currently has a listenership of over 1.3 million and is continuing its growth trajectory on digital media. With these exciting changes, listeners can expect more education, information, and entertainment from their Pride of The Nation.

Ligwalagwala FM listeners will see one of Mpumalanga’s most celebrated comedians, Ngcozi Yebo, joining the station’s breakfast team. The multi-talented Ngcozi Yebo joins the Kusile Mzansi Show to add some comical flavor to the show which is hosted by the equally gifted DJ Madumane and sports anchor and former professional footballer, Mduduzi Makwakwa, aka ‘Nsimbi’. Another change the station is making will see the Afternoon Drive Show, change its name to Siyahamba Manje Drive ‘SMD’, with Thandeka Tonga, aka, TDK joins Fortune Ntekati and Senzo S, produced by DJ Shabbisto. Nobuhle Ndlovu will now host her solo show, The Hit Parade, on Saturdays. TDK will also continue with her one-woman Sunday show, Siyadvumisa which is now extended from 07h00 – 10h00.

The 18h00-00h00 Saturday slots are swapping which will now see The Zone from 18h00-21h00 being renamed to ‘LFM Es’khaleni’ hosted by The Prince’ and the 21h00-00h00 named ‘Groover nge Swagg’ with the versatile Andiswa Sifunda ‘Bono Swagg’. The seasoned Mawe2N will now host the Kusa Kusa Show, which airs between 03h00 – 06h00 on weekends. Expect a revitalised Saturday mid-morning show with traditional music and everything traditional on “Giy’uphoseke” that will now be presented by the award-winning DJ Choraal.

One of the station’s most loved presenters, Lungile Mhango, will continue doing Tfokomala Nami Show between 09h00 – 12h00 on weekdays with her weekly contributors, Alex Mthethwa for Khuluma Alex and Make Pule for Asitsetsi Siyalungisa. Hlengiwe Sindane, Simphiwe Hlabangane, T-Boy, Fanie Ndinisa ‘Shlabani’ and Sweet Mike continue to form part of the station’s exciting line-up on and off-air. The station’s legendary duo of Shakes Nkuna and Bheki Nxumalo will continue to offer best Sunday evening programming with Sidla Ngaloludzala and the Afro Jazz Show respectively.

Mpumalanga Combo Business Manager, Nkosinathi Ntuli said that “With the station turning 42 this year, it is important that we continuously reinvent ourselves as a radio station by enhancing our presenter line-up and programming offering to ensure that we stay relevant and go on to reach greater heights on traditional and newer media platforms”.

Ligwalagwala FM Program Schedule and Line-up FY2024/25

Time Channel Name of Show Presenter/s Producer/Contributors Weekdays 00h00-03h00 Asikalali Silalele Automation 03h00-05h00 Vuka Sambe Carol Malumane ‘TC’ 05h00-06h00 Tiphuma Imphunga (Current Affairs Show) Current Affairs Team Sipho Motha, Katlego Mathebula and Fortunate Nkambule. 06h00-09h00 Kusile Mzansi Dumisane Simelane ‘Madumane’ Sports Anchor: Mduduzi Makwakwa ‘Nsimbi’ Comic Content Contributor Bethuel Nkuna ‘Ngcozi Yebo’ Producer: Bheki Sehlabela ‘BK’ 09h00-12h00 Tfokomala Nami Lungile Mhango ‘Sbukza’ ECD Presenter: Lender Malope ‘Mancane’ featured on the 1st hour of the show. Producer: The Prince Weekly Contributors: Alex Mthethwa ‘Khuluma Alex’ Make Pule ‘Asitsetsi Siyalungisa’ 12h00-15h00 Khibika Natsi ‘KBN’ Hlengiwe Sindane 15h00-17h00 Siyahamba Manje Drive ‘SMD’ Presenters: Fortune Ntekati Thandeka Tonga ‘TDK’ Sports Anchor: Senzo Mashego ‘Senzo S’ Producer: Dumisa Mavuso ‘Shabbisto’ 17h00-17h30 Mon-Thurs ADS Sport Corner Andiswa Sifundza ‘Bono Swagg’ 17h30-18h00 17h00-18h00 Fridays Learner support – Mon-Wed Youth Keyona Thursdays LFM Sport Hour ‘Siyahamba Drive Sports’ Mlungisi Mathebula ‘Professor Mlu’ Nontuthuko Lekhuleni Mlungisi Mathebula ‘Professor Mlu’ Andiswa Sifunda ‘Bono Swagg’ 18h00-19h00 Letiphuma Embiteni (Current Affairs Show) Sibusiso Mahlalela and Given Mahlalela and Zandile Nkosi 19h00-21h00 Sakha Sive Simphiwe Hlabangane ‘Simmy’ 21h00-00h00 Mon-Thurs Asibonisane Portia Luthuli (Education) Mike Ntuli 21h00-00h00 (Fri) Hip Hop Parliament Mawethu Ngwenya ‘Mawe2N’ Saturday 00h00-03h00 Asikalali Silalele Automation 03h00-06h00 Kusa Kusa Mawethu Ngwenya ‘Mawe2N’ 06h00-07h00 Telive Atipheli Current Affairs Team 07h00-09h00 LFM Hit Parade Top 20 Nobuhle Ndlovu 09h00-10h00 Teen Zone/ State your Mind Mlungisi ‘Professor Mlu’ Mathebula & Loyal Ratau Producer: Mlungisi Mathebula 10h00-12h00 Giy’Uphoseke Vusumuzi Manana ‘DJ Choraal’ 12h00-14h30 Sisonkhe Midday Grooves ‘SMG’ Thulane Khanye ‘T-Boy’ 14h30-18h00 14h30-15h00: Sports Development ‘Inkhunzi Isematfoleni’ 15h00-18h00: ‘Lasuka Lahlala’ Presenter: Thembelihle Dladla Producer: Ignatius Milanzi 18h00-21h00 LFM Es’khaleni Charles Mnisi ‘ThePrince’ 21h00-00h00 “Groover nge Swagg”. Andiswa Sifunda ‘Bono Swagg” Sunday 00h00-03h00 Asikalali Silalele Automation 03h00-06h00 Kusa Kusa Mawethu Ngwenya ‘Mawe2N’ 06h00-07h00 Telive Atipheli Current Affairs Team 07h00-10h00 Siyadvumisa Thandeka Tonga ‘TDK’ 10h00-12h00 Ayigugi Lengoma Fanie Ndinisa ‘Shlabani’ 12h00-15h00 Sinetsetekile Michael Singwane ‘Sweet-Mike’ 15h00-18h00 Lasuka Lahlala Sport Show Presenter: Thembelihle Dladla Producer: Ignatius Milanzi 18h00-19h00 Temakwaya Vusi “DJ Choraal “Manana 19h00-20h00 Sidla Ngaloludzala (African, Traditional Religion) Shakes Nkuna 20h00-22h00 Afro Jazz Show Bheki Nxumalo 22h00-00h00 Phumula Nami Thulane Khanye ‘T-Boy’

