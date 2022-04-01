MEDIA STATEMENT | LIGWALAGWALA FM LINE-UP FOR 2022

Mbombela- Friday, 1 April 2022– Ligwalagwala FM is pleased to announce that it will retain its current on-air line up with minor changes. The station will bid farewell to its legend Mr. Stanford Mhlanga famously known as “Malume” to the listeners. He has presented the station’s cultural show since 2012.

Replacing Mhlanga is Ligwalagwala FM’s new talent, Mr. Sifiso Erickson Lubisi who joins the station today as the new presenter of the cultural show Lwesuka Lutfuli which broadcasts Saturdays from 10h00 until 12h00. The month of April will also see the shift of the breakfast show to start at 06h00 to 09h00 weekdays.

Ligwalagwala FM, the pride of the nation, also celebrates 40 years of broadcasting and, listeners are encouraged to stay tuned as more activations and give aways are lined up throughout the year.

Station’s Shows

Weekdays

Time Show Presenter 00h00 – 03h00 Automation 00h00 – 04h00: Automation 04h00 – 05h30 Vuka Sambe Carol Malumane 06h00 – 09h00 Kusile Mzansi Presenter: Madumane Sports: Ntsimbi 09h00 – 12h00 Tfokomala Nami Presenter: Lungile Mhango Kiddies Hour: Mancane 12h00 -15h00 Khibika Natsi Hlengiwe Sindane 15h00 – 17h00 Asambe Drive Show Presenters: Fortune Ntekati & Buhle Ndlovu Sports: Senzo S 17h00 – 17h30 Drive Sport Conner Bonoswagg 17h30 – 18h00 Education Nontuthuko & Bestman 19h00 – 21h00 Sakhasive (Monday – Thursday) Simphiwe Hlabangane Fridays Sihlabani 21h00 – 00h00 Asibonisane (Monday – Thursday) Mike Ntuli Hip-Hop Parliament (Fridays) Mawethu N

Saturdays

Time Show Presenter 00h00 – 05h00 Automation Automation 05h00 – 06h00 Kusa Kusa Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga 07h00-09h00 Hit Parade Sweetmike 09h00 – 10h00 Teen Zone Professor Mlu & Loyal 10h00 – 12h00 Lwesuka Lutfuli Sifiso Lubisi 12h00 – 15h00 Sisonke Midday Grooves Tboy 18h00 – 21h00 The Zone Mewethu N 21h00 – 00h00 Party Time Reloaded Sihlabani

Sundays

Time Show Presenter 00h00-05h00 Automation Automation 05h00-06h00 Kusa Kusa Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga 07h00-09h00 Siyadvumisa Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga 09h00 – 12h00 Ayigugi Lengoma Sihlabani 12h00 – 15h00 Sinetsetekile Sweetmike 15h00 – 18h00 Lasuka Lahlala (sports show) Thembelihle Dladla 18h00 – 19h00 Temakwaya DJ Choraal 19h00 – 20h00 Sidlangaloludzala Shakes Nkuna 20h00 – 22h00 African Sounds & Jazz Bheki Nxumalo 22h00-00h00 Weekend Wrap Tboy

