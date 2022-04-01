MEDIA STATEMENT | LIGWALAGWALA FM LINE-UP FOR 2022

Mbombela- Friday, 1 April 2022– Ligwalagwala FM is pleased to announce that it will retain its current on-air line up with minor changes. The station will bid farewell to its legend Mr. Stanford Mhlanga famously known as “Malume” to the listeners. He has presented the station’s cultural show since 2012.
Replacing Mhlanga is Ligwalagwala FM’s new talent, Mr. Sifiso Erickson Lubisi who joins the station today as the new presenter of the cultural show Lwesuka Lutfuli which broadcasts Saturdays from 10h00 until 12h00. The month of April will also see the shift of the breakfast show to start at 06h00 to 09h00 weekdays.
Ligwalagwala FM, the pride of the nation, also celebrates 40 years of broadcasting and, listeners are encouraged to stay tuned as more activations and give aways are lined up throughout the year.
Station’s Shows
Weekdays
|
Time
|
Show
|
Presenter
|
00h00 – 03h00
|
Automation
|
00h00 – 04h00: Automation
|04h00 – 05h30
|Vuka Sambe
|Carol Malumane
|06h00 – 09h00
|Kusile Mzansi
|Presenter: Madumane
Sports: Ntsimbi
|09h00 – 12h00
|Tfokomala Nami
|Presenter: Lungile Mhango
Kiddies Hour: Mancane
|12h00 -15h00
|Khibika Natsi
|Hlengiwe Sindane
|15h00 – 17h00
|Asambe Drive Show
|Presenters: Fortune Ntekati & Buhle Ndlovu
Sports: Senzo S
|17h00 – 17h30
|Drive Sport Conner
|Bonoswagg
|17h30 – 18h00
|Education
|Nontuthuko & Bestman
|19h00 – 21h00
|Sakhasive (Monday – Thursday)
|Simphiwe Hlabangane
|Fridays
|Sihlabani
|
21h00 – 00h00
|Asibonisane (Monday – Thursday)
|Mike Ntuli
|Hip-Hop Parliament (Fridays)
|Mawethu N
Saturdays
|
Time
|
Show
|
Presenter
|00h00 – 05h00
|Automation
|Automation
|
05h00 – 06h00
|
Kusa Kusa
|
Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga
|
07h00-09h00
|
Hit Parade
|
Sweetmike
|
09h00 – 10h00
|
Teen Zone
|
Professor Mlu & Loyal
|
10h00 – 12h00
|
Lwesuka Lutfuli
|
Sifiso Lubisi
|
12h00 – 15h00
|
Sisonke Midday Grooves
|
Tboy
|
18h00 – 21h00
|
The Zone
|
Mewethu N
|
21h00 – 00h00
|
Party Time Reloaded
|
Sihlabani
Sundays
|
Time
|
Show
|
Presenter
|
00h00-05h00
|
Automation
|
Automation
|
05h00-06h00
|
Kusa Kusa
|
Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga
|
07h00-09h00
|
Siyadvumisa
|
Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga
|
09h00 – 12h00
|
Ayigugi Lengoma
|
Sihlabani
|
12h00 – 15h00
|
Sinetsetekile
|
Sweetmike
|
15h00 – 18h00
|
Lasuka Lahlala (sports show)
|
Thembelihle Dladla
|
18h00 – 19h00
|
Temakwaya
|
DJ Choraal
|
19h00 – 20h00
|
Sidlangaloludzala
|
Shakes Nkuna
|
20h00 – 22h00
|
African Sounds & Jazz
|
Bheki Nxumalo
|
22h00-00h00
|
Weekend Wrap
|
Tboy
