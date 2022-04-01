MEDIA STATEMENT | LIGWALAGWALA FM LINE-UP FOR 2022

Mbombela- Friday, 1 April 2022– Ligwalagwala FM is pleased to announce that it will retain its current on-air line up with minor changes. The station will bid farewell to its legend Mr. Stanford Mhlanga famously known as “Malume” to the listeners. He has presented the station’s cultural show since 2012.

Replacing Mhlanga is Ligwalagwala FM’s new talent, Mr. Sifiso Erickson Lubisi who joins the station today as the new presenter of the cultural show Lwesuka Lutfuli which broadcasts Saturdays from 10h00 until 12h00. The month of April will also see the shift of the breakfast show to start at 06h00 to 09h00 weekdays.

Ligwalagwala FM, the pride of the nation, also celebrates 40 years of broadcasting and, listeners are encouraged to stay tuned as more activations and give aways are lined up throughout the year.

Station’s Shows

Weekdays

 

Time

  

Show

 

Presenter

 

00h00 – 03h00

  

Automation

  

04h00 – 05h30 Vuka Sambe Carol Malumane
06h00 – 09h00 Kusile Mzansi Presenter: Madumane

Sports: Ntsimbi
 09h00 – 12h00 Tfokomala Nami Presenter: Lungile Mhango

Kiddies Hour: Mancane
12h00 -15h00 Khibika Natsi Hlengiwe Sindane
15h00 – 17h00 Asambe Drive Show Presenters: Fortune Ntekati & Buhle Ndlovu

Sports: Senzo S
17h00 – 17h30 Drive Sport Conner Bonoswagg
17h30 – 18h00 Education Nontuthuko & Bestman
19h00 – 21h00 Sakhasive (Monday – Thursday) Simphiwe Hlabangane
Fridays Sihlabani
 

21h00 – 00h00

 Asibonisane (Monday – Thursday) Mike Ntuli
Hip-Hop Parliament (Fridays) Mawethu N

 

Saturdays

 

Time

  

Show

  

Presenter

00h00 – 05h00 Automation

 

 Automation

 
 

05h00 – 06h00

  

Kusa Kusa

  

Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga
 

07h00-09h00

  

Hit Parade

  

Sweetmike
 

09h00 – 10h00

  

Teen Zone

  

Professor Mlu & Loyal
 

10h00 – 12h00

  

Lwesuka Lutfuli

  

Sifiso Lubisi
 

12h00 – 15h00

  

Sisonke Midday Grooves

  

Tboy
 

18h00 – 21h00

  

The Zone

  

Mewethu N
 

21h00 – 00h00

  

Party Time Reloaded

  

Sihlabani

 

Sundays

 

Time

  

Show

  

Presenter
 

00h00-05h00

  

Automation

  

Automation
 

05h00-06h00

  

Kusa Kusa

  

Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga
 

07h00-09h00

  

Siyadvumisa

  

Thandeka ‘TDK’ Tonga
 

 

09h00 – 12h00

  

 

Ayigugi Lengoma

  

 

Sihlabani
 

12h00 – 15h00

  

Sinetsetekile

  

Sweetmike
 

15h00 – 18h00

  

Lasuka Lahlala (sports show)

  

Thembelihle Dladla
 

18h00 – 19h00

  

Temakwaya

  

DJ Choraal
 

19h00 – 20h00

  

Sidlangaloludzala

  

Shakes Nkuna
 

20h00 – 22h00

  

African Sounds & Jazz

  

Bheki Nxumalo
 

22h00-00h00

  

Weekend Wrap

  

Tboy

 

