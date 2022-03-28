MEDIA STATEMENT | LESEDI FM NEW LINE UP GIVES THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT

Bloemfontein – Monday, 28 March 2022 – SABC’s Lesedi FM commands a strong listenership of 4,081 million and will launch its new 2022/23 line-up on 1 April 2022. The station lives up to its slogan, Ke Mollelwa and will with the new line-up turn things around and demonstrate its commitment to growth for both listenership and revenue by taking the broadcasting game to the next level, sure to be noticed and admired by all.

The morning drive show appropriately renamed ’Thakgoha Morning Drive’ will broadcast from 06h00– 09h00, with two exciting new additions; producer Thabang Morobane and Rorisang Thandekiso, who will co-host the Thursday and Friday show with Seipati “Twasa” Seoke. Thabang brings his years of expertise and talent, tapping into the listeners main vein and the multi-talented Rorisang brings millennials’ global mindset to an already empowering show that succeeds at maintaining listeners positive energy with powerful appealing content. Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke and Nyakallo “Ba2cada” Leine will continue to host the show, Mondays to– Wednesdays. Ba2cada will then change gears into the weekend by re-claiming the popular programme “Tse Ratwang” 09h00 – 12h00 for the Station’s Top 30 charts show.

There is only one thing better than a well-loved original, a remix that makes the circle bigger, and no one understands this mission better than Mannehileng Letuka, who is joining the station to co-host with the ever-green Tholoana Moletsane on “Itlhabolle” formerly known as Mathemalodi, 09h00 -12h00. The duo will offer a progressive take on issues that bridge the age and gender gap.

12h30 -15h00, Jwale Ke Nako, presented by the legendary Thuso Motaung, will see the introduction of the reliable electric guitar; Kagiso Sebudi. KG as he is affectionately known, joins “Jwale Ke Nako” as the show producer enhancing the drive and energy of the show.

Whilst the afternoon drive presenters will remain the same dynamic team that makes Sesotho fashionable, the name will change to “Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Show” to reflect the programs intention to outsmart those who merely want to keep up with the Joneses. Up to the task, this trio of aces; Thabo, Dikeledi and DK will join hands with the new producer, Jonito Soke to take over the air waves and leave the competition in the dust.

For depth and elevation, Phakisi Mokoena re-joins the station to co-host with Ntsoaki Motloung on “Re Mmoho”, Monday – Wednesday the 20h00 to 00h00 time slot to keep listeners in touch with the evolution of the Basotho culture through a new book review feature intended to connect the audience to Sesotho literature, storytelling and those archiving cultural and African practices in black and white for our descendants to inherit.

Dr. Lehlohonolo Motake will burn the weekend midnight oil during “Dia Roropa”, Saturdays to– Sundays from 00h00 – 02h00. Dr Motake is young, vibrant and his love for the Sesotho language and culture is infectious. He is just the right individual to introduce the midnight gang to the vibe only he can maintain, Beke le Beke.

“Lesedi FM’s ultimate purpose is to be present everywhere, at any time to everyone. A hybrid brand in the digital age that thrives to be consumer-centric with compelling offerings; on-air, online and easily accessible through untapped channels” concluded the Business Manager Mamontha Motaung.

Lesedi FM Line-Up

Time Channel Name of show Presenter Producer 24:00 to 02:00 Mon – Fri Re Qhoba Bosiu Rorisang Thandekiso/ Mannehileng Letuka 02:00 to 05:00 Mon – Fri Dikalaneng Keneilwe Nkamane/Nkunyana Nkunyana 05:00 to 06:00 Mon – Fri Current Affairs Current Affairs Current Affairs 06:00 to 09:00 Mon – Fri Thakgoha Morning Breakfast Show Seipati Twasa Seoke/Nyakallo Ba2cada Leine/Rorisang Thandekiso Thabang Morobane 09:00 to 12:00 Mon – Fri Itlhabolle Tholoana Moletsane Mannehileng Letuka Maletsatsi Sejake 12:00 to 12:30 Mon – Fri Current Affairs Current Affairs Current Affairs 12:30 to 15:00 Mon – Fri Jwale Ke Nako Thuso Motaung Kagiso Sebudi 15:00 to 18:00 Mon – Fri Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Show Thabo Mokone/Dikeledi Mageseni Jonito Soke 18:00 to 19:00 Mon – Fri Current Affairs Current Affairs Current Affairs 19:00 to 20:00 Mon – Fri Sport Show Thabiso Mafereka/Sebili Molefe 20:00 to 24:00 Mon – Wed Re Mmoho Phakisi Mokoena/Ntsoaki Motloung 20:00 to 24:00 Thurs – Fri Re Mmoho (Thurs) Party Time (Fri) Lerato Mpopo SATURDAY SATURDAY SATURDAY SATURDAY 24:00 to 02:00 Dia Roropa Dr. Lehlohonolo Motake 02:00 to 06:00 Dikalaneng Matshogo Mahloko 06:00 to 07:00 Current Affairs Current Affairs Current Affairs 07:00 to 09:00 Thabang Le Nna Sebongile Sonop 09:00 to 12:00 Tse Ratwang (Top 30) Nyakallo Ba2Cada 12:00 to 15:00 Ke Ya Le Wena Nkunyana Nkunyana 15:00 to 18:00 Sport Show Malefetsane Moreki 18:00 to 21:00 Merethetho Tsholo Leokaoke 21:00 to 24:00 Party Time Lerato Mpopo SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY 24:00 to 02:00 Dia Roropa Dr. Lehlohonolo Motake 02:00 to 06:00 Dikalaneng Matshogo Mahloko 06:00 to 07:00 Current Affairs Current Affairs Current Affairs 07:00 to 09:00 Kgothala Sebongile Sonop 09:00 to 12:00 Makgulong A Matala Thuso Motaung 12:00 to 15:00 Ke Ya Le Wena Nkunyana Nkunyana 15:00 to 18:00 Sport Show Malefetsane Moreki 18:00 to 20:00 Jazz Music Lehlonolo Tsolo 20:00 to 22:00 Choral Music Matshogo Mahloko 22:00 to 24:00 Thoriso Tsholo Leokaoke

