MEDIA STATEMENT | LESEDI FM ANNOUNCES 2024/2025 LINE-UP

Bloemfontein – Thursday, 28 March 2024 – Lesedi FM is pleased to announce the 2024/2025 line up as it continues to position itself as the most trusted source of information, in an effort to retain and attract new listenership.

There are minimal changes on the current line up to ensure the station remains relevant and continues to establish a strong connection with its listeners.

The breakfast show remains unchanged with seasoned co-presenters Seipati “Twasa” Seoke and Nyakallo “Ba2Cada” Leine. Their creativity and innovation is sure to contribute to the show winning awards and growing audiences.

To ensure consistency, there are no changes on the afternoon drive show as well, driven by Moleboheng Maoela and Thabo Mokone.

Fridays on the mid-morning show ‘Itlhabolle’, will never be the same with Sibongile “Sbosh” Sonop leading us into the weekend. She brings along her blissful exuberance and fresh perspective setting the perfect tone for listeners to ease into the weekend.

Nkunyana Nkunyana is a dynamic radio presenter set to take the highly anticipated Friday slot from 12h30 to 15h00. Renowned for his quick wit and infectious humour, Nkunyana brings an energetic and engaging presence to the airwaves. His magnetic personality effortlessly draws in a youthful, vibrant, and trendy audience, making him a perfect fit for Lesedi FM’s aim to appeal to a younger demographic during this prime time slot.

Lerato “Lovers” Mpopo, the charismatic and smooth-talking DJ, is set to take over the Saturday slot for the Top 30 music show, stepping into the shoes of Thabo Mokone. This transition is expected to inject a fresh energy into the show, attracting a diverse audience and bringing a new perspective to the Top 30 music show. Lerato’s ability to connect with listeners and his innate talent for selecting music are sure to make him a standout host, enhancing the overall appeal and success of the show.

Mandla Mbusi Acting Business Manager: Lesedi FM says, “In radio, they say, nothing happens until the presenter says it happens. That is the power and importance of the radio crew of Lesedi FM. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you all for being selected as Lesedi FM presenters for 2024/2025.The power of Lesedi FM is not that it speaks to millions, but we broadcast with respect and privately to each one of those millions’ listeners of Lesedi FM, thank you for being loyal to this great brand. Come let’s build and make Lesedi FM great again. “Ke Molellwa””.

LESEDI FM LINE UP 2024/2025: MONDAY- FRIDAY

TIME CHANNEL PROGRAMME OAP 24h00-02h00 Re Qhoba Bosiu Pitso Tsumane 02h00-05h00 Dikalaneng Veli Moloi (Mon- Wed) Mzwakhe Khachela (Thurs-Fri) 05h00-06h00 Makumane Current Affairs 06h00-09h00 Thakgoha Breakfast Show Seipati “ Twasa” Seoke Nyakallo “Ba2cada”Leine John Soke (producer) Lucky Qacha ( sport updates) 09h00-12h00 Itlhabolle Tholoana Moletsane (Mon – Thurs) Mannehileng Letuka ( Mon – Thurs) Sibongile Sonop ( Fri) Maletsatsi Sejake (producer) 12:00 – 12:30 Imatlafatse Current Affairs 12h30-15h00 Jwale ke Nako Thuso Motaung (Mon – Thurs) Nkunyana Nkunyana (Fri) Thabang Morobane (Producer) 15h00-18h00 Re A Thella Thabo Mokone Moleboheng Maoela Kagiso Sebudi (Producer) (Lucky Qacha (Sport updates) 18h00-19h00 Matshohlo Current Affairs 19h00 – 20h00 Dipapadi Sebili Molefe Dikeledi Letsiri (Producer) 20h00–24h00 Re Mmoho (Mon – Wed) Ntsoaki Motloung Re Mmoho (Thurs & Fri ) Dikeledi Mageseni

LINE-UP: SATURDAY

24h00-02h00 Di A Roropa Mzwakhe Khachela 02h00-06h00 Dikalaneng Matshogo Mahloko 06h00-07h00 Mathumisa Current Affairs 07h00-09h00 Thabang le Nna Sibongile Sonop 09h00-12h00 Tse Ratwang( Top 30) Lerato Mpopo 12h00-15h00 Ke Ya Le wena Nkunyana Nkunyana 15h00-18h00 Dipapadi (Sports) Tsholo Leokaoke 18h00-21h00 Merethetho Motseki Mabuya 21h00-24h00 Party Time Dikeledi Mageseni

LINE-UP: SUNDAY

24h00-02h00 Dia Roropa Mzwakhe Kachela 02h00-06h00 Dikalaneng Matshogo Mahloko 06h00-07h00 Mathumisa Current Affairs 07h00-09h00 Kgothala Sibongile Sonop 09h00-12h00 Makgulong A Matala Thuso Motaung Moruti Lefu Maine 12h00-15h00 Ke Ya le Wena Nkunyana Nkunyana 15h00-18h00 Dipapadi Tsholo Leokaoke 18h00 – 20h00 20h00 – 22h00 Jazz Ditswere Lehlonolo Tsolo Matshogo Mahloko 22h00-24h00 Thoriso Motseki Mabuya

