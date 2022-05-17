MEDIA STATEMENT | LESEDI FM 2023/2024 LINE-UP  

Bloemfontein – Tuesday, 28 March 2023 – Lesedi FM is excited to share with its listeners and stakeholders the FY2023/2024 line-up. The station is once again ready to shift gears and position itself as one of the SABC’s most trusted source of information, education, and entertainment.
Rea Thella Afternoon Drive, 15h00-18h00, will have a new addition, Moleboheng Maoela who will join Thabo Mokone in co-presenting the show; this is in line with the station’s strategy to cultivate new radio stars and amp up the creativity. Moleboheng is versatile and is a bold voice for her generation. She brings with her, the depth of the South African feminine millennial with its wide range of views.
Dikeledi Mageseni moves to the 20h00-00h00 slot on Monday to Wednesday, where she will co-host Re Mmoho with Ntsoaki Motloung, bringing the young person’s perspective to culture and tradition to the fore. The legendary Lucky Qacha will join both the morning and afternoon drive shows as their new sport updates presenter.
The station continues its legacy of unearthing new talent, by giving the early morning audience fresh manna and bring a new twist to old favourites. Lesedi FM thus introduces; Veli Moloi and Mzwakhe Kachela, young energetic presenters who will host Dikalaneng (02h00-05h00). Moloi will host the show from Monday to Wednesday and Kachela will be on the driver’s seat on Thursdays and Fridays weekly.
Pitso Tsumane will be presenting Re Qhoba Bosiu Thursdays and Fridays (00h00-02h00) and Rorisang Thandekiso takes over the show from Mondays to Wednesdays.
Merethetho (18h00-21h00) a show focusing on different genres of African music by Africans, and Thoriso (22h00-00h00) will be taken over by Motseki Mabuya, a talented multi award winning broadcaster who recently scooped the 2022 PMR Africa Award.
Ms Mamontha Motaung, Lesedi FM Business Manager, highlighted that “Our line-up is in line with the station’s exciting brand theme; LEHAE LA HAO. This is to remind listeners that Lesedi FM is their home wherever they are and to inspire them to take ownership of the brand”.
“I am excited that the station will infuse new and old talent to deliver content that appeals across the board.” Added Motaung.
LESEDI FM LINE UP: MONDAY-FRIDAY
|TIME CHANNEL
|PROGRAMME
|OAP
|24h00-02h00
|Re Qhoba Bosiu
|Rorisang Thandekiso (Mon-Wed)
Pitso Tsumane (Thurs – Fri)
|02h00-05h00
|Dikalaneng
|Veli Moloi (Mon- Wed)
Mzwakhe Kachela (Thurs-Fri)
|05h00-06h00
|Makumane
|Current Affairs
|06h00-09h00
|Thakgoha Breakfast Show
|Seipati “ Twasa” Seoke
Nyakallo “Ba2cada”Leine
John Soke (producer)
Lucky Qacha
(sport updates)
|09h00-12h00
|Itlhabolle
|Tholoana Moletsane
Mannehileng Letuka
Maletsatsi Sejake (producer)
|12h00 – 12h30
|Imatlafatse
|Current Affairs
|12h30-15h00
|Jwale ke Nako
|Thuso Motaung (Mon – Fri)
Kagiso Sebudi (Producer)
|15h00-18h00
|Re a Thella
|Thabo Mokone
Moleboheng Maoela
Thabang Morobane (Producer)
Lucky Qacha (sport updates)
|18h00-19h00
|Matshohlo
|Current Affairs
|19h00 – 20h00
|Dipapadi
|Sebili Molefe
Dikeledi Letsiri (Producer)
|20h00–24h00
|Re Mmoho (Mon – Wed)
|Dikeledi Mageseni
|Re Mmoho (Tue & Wed)
|Ntsoaki Motloung
|Re Mmoho (Thurs – Fri)
|Lerato Mpopo
LINE-UP: SATURDAY
|00h00-02h00
|Di a Roropa
|Lehlohonolo Motake
|02h00-06h00
|Dikalaneng
|Matshogo Mahloko
|06h00-07h00
|Mathumisa
|Current Affairs
|07h00-09h00
|Thabang le Nna
|Sebongile Sonop
|09h00-12h00
|Tse Ratwang( Top 30)
|Thabo Mokone
|12h00-15h00
|Ke Ya Le wena
|Nkunyana Nkunyana
|15h00-18h00
|Dipapadi (Sports)
|Tsholo Leokaoke
|18h00-21h00
|Merethetho
|Motseki Mabuya
|21h00-00h00
|Party Time
|Lerato Mpopo
LINE-UP: SUNDAY
|00h00-02h00
|Dia Roropa
|Lehlohonolo Motake
|02h00-06h00
|Dikalaneng
|Matshogo Mahloko
|06h00-07h00
|Mathumisa
|Current Affairs
|07h00-09h00
|Kgothala
|Sebongile Sonop
|09h00-12h00
|Makgulong A Matala
|Thuso Motaung
Moruti Lefu Maine
|12h00-15h00
|Ke Ya le Wena
|Nkunyana Nkunyana
|15h00-18h00
|Dipapadi
|Tsholo Leokaoke
|18h00 – 20h00
20h00 – 22h00
|Jazz
Ditswere
|Lehlonolo Tsolo
Matshogo Mahloko
|21h00-00h00
|Thoriso
|Motseki Mabuya
