MEDIA STATEMENT | LESEDI FM 2023/2024 LINE-UP  

Bloemfontein – Tuesday, 28 March 2023 – Lesedi FM is excited to share with its listeners and stakeholders the FY2023/2024 line-up. The station is once again ready to shift gears and position itself as one of the SABC’s most trusted source of information, education, and entertainment.

Rea Thella Afternoon Drive, 15h00-18h00, will have a new addition, Moleboheng Maoela who will join Thabo Mokone in co-presenting the show; this is in line with the station’s strategy to cultivate new radio stars and amp up the creativity. Moleboheng is versatile and is a bold voice for her generation. She brings with her, the depth of the South African feminine millennial with its wide range of views.

Dikeledi Mageseni moves to the 20h00-00h00 slot on Monday to Wednesday, where she will co-host Re Mmoho with Ntsoaki Motloung, bringing the young person’s perspective to culture and tradition to the fore. The legendary Lucky Qacha will join both the morning and afternoon drive shows as their new sport updates presenter.

The station continues its legacy of unearthing new talent, by giving the early morning audience fresh manna and bring a new twist to old favourites. Lesedi FM thus introduces; Veli Moloi and Mzwakhe Kachela, young energetic presenters who will host Dikalaneng (02h00-05h00). Moloi will host the show from Monday to Wednesday and Kachela will be on the driver’s seat on Thursdays and Fridays weekly.

Pitso Tsumane will be presenting Re Qhoba Bosiu Thursdays and Fridays (00h00-02h00) and Rorisang Thandekiso takes over the show from Mondays to Wednesdays.

Merethetho (18h00-21h00) a show focusing on different genres of African music by Africans, and Thoriso (22h00-00h00) will be taken over by Motseki Mabuya, a talented multi award winning broadcaster who recently scooped the 2022 PMR Africa Award.

Ms Mamontha Motaung, Lesedi FM Business Manager, highlighted that “Our line-up is in line with the station’s exciting brand theme; LEHAE LA HAO. This is to remind listeners that Lesedi FM is their home wherever they are and to inspire them to take ownership of the brand”.

“I am excited that the station will infuse new and old talent to deliver content that appeals across the board.” Added Motaung.

LESEDI FM LINE UP: MONDAY-FRIDAY

TIME CHANNEL PROGRAMME OAP 24h00-02h00 Re Qhoba Bosiu Rorisang Thandekiso (Mon-Wed) Pitso Tsumane (Thurs – Fri) 02h00-05h00 Dikalaneng Veli Moloi (Mon- Wed) Mzwakhe Kachela (Thurs-Fri) 05h00-06h00 Makumane Current Affairs 06h00-09h00 Thakgoha Breakfast Show Seipati “ Twasa” Seoke Nyakallo “Ba2cada”Leine John Soke (producer) Lucky Qacha (sport updates) 09h00-12h00 Itlhabolle Tholoana Moletsane Mannehileng Letuka Maletsatsi Sejake (producer) 12h00 – 12h30 Imatlafatse Current Affairs 12h30-15h00 Jwale ke Nako Thuso Motaung (Mon – Fri) Kagiso Sebudi (Producer) 15h00-18h00 Re a Thella Thabo Mokone Moleboheng Maoela Thabang Morobane (Producer) Lucky Qacha (sport updates) 18h00-19h00 Matshohlo Current Affairs 19h00 – 20h00 Dipapadi Sebili Molefe Dikeledi Letsiri (Producer) 20h00–24h00 Re Mmoho (Mon – Wed) Dikeledi Mageseni Re Mmoho (Tue & Wed) Ntsoaki Motloung Re Mmoho (Thurs – Fri) Lerato Mpopo

LINE-UP: SATURDAY

00h00-02h00 Di a Roropa Lehlohonolo Motake 02h00-06h00 Dikalaneng Matshogo Mahloko 06h00-07h00 Mathumisa Current Affairs 07h00-09h00 Thabang le Nna Sebongile Sonop 09h00-12h00 Tse Ratwang( Top 30) Thabo Mokone 12h00-15h00 Ke Ya Le wena Nkunyana Nkunyana 15h00-18h00 Dipapadi (Sports) Tsholo Leokaoke 18h00-21h00 Merethetho Motseki Mabuya 21h00-00h00 Party Time Lerato Mpopo

LINE-UP: SUNDAY

00h00-02h00 Dia Roropa Lehlohonolo Motake 02h00-06h00 Dikalaneng Matshogo Mahloko 06h00-07h00 Mathumisa Current Affairs 07h00-09h00 Kgothala Sebongile Sonop 09h00-12h00 Makgulong A Matala Thuso Motaung Moruti Lefu Maine 12h00-15h00 Ke Ya le Wena Nkunyana Nkunyana 15h00-18h00 Dipapadi Tsholo Leokaoke 18h00 – 20h00 20h00 – 22h00 Jazz Ditswere Lehlonolo Tsolo Matshogo Mahloko 21h00-00h00 Thoriso Motseki Mabuya

