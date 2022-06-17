MEDIA STATEMENT | LEIHLO LA SECHABA SCOOPS AN AWARD AT THE PanSALB MULTILINGUALISM AWARDS

Johannesburg – Friday, 17 June 2022-The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s television Current Affairs programme, Leihlo la Sechaba was recognised for its excellent programming at the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) awards on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Leihlo La Sechaba secured first place position in the media category TV channel/programme.

The PanSALB awards are intended to honour organisations which have exceptionally delivered the mandate of promoting, protecting and preserving all South African official languages including Khoi, Nama and San languages as well as South African Sign language.

The accolade for Leihlo La Sechaba is a perfect fit as this programme broadcasts in Sesotho, Setswana and Sepedi with English subtitles every Monday at 20:30 to 21h00 on SABC 2. The programme is known for its extensive coverage of important issues affecting society including community development, politics, economics as well as other topics of interest for all South Africans.

The Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Mr. Moshoeshoe Monare stated that “This award is yet another confirmation of the commitment of SABC news and current affairs division in ensuring that its programming caters for all citizens in all South African languages. We are encouraged that the great work that our Producers do is recognised in important institution such as the PanSALB. I would like to congratulate Leihlo La Sechaba team for this recognition”.

