MEDIA STATEMENT | LAUNCH OF METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 24

Johannesburg – Thursday, 18 January 2024 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s biggest commercial radio station, METRO FM is proud to launch the much-anticipated 2024 installment of its flagship and music awards ceremony, the METRO FM Music Awards (MMA’s).

METRO FM and the Mpumalanga Provincial Government will host the prestigious METRO FM Music Awards 2024 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Saturday, 27 April 2024. This year’s edition of the awards, which are proudly headline sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation, promise to provide attendees with a lifestyle experience that is set to have the industry and revelers enthralled.

The launch of the Awards in Mbombela presents a perfect platform to provide METRO FM listeners, prospective clients and advertisers and other key strategic partners a glimpse into what to expect and insights into key locations within the province.

The partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government is aligned with the brand’s objective to reinforce its dominance within its reach and the Province’s strategic intention to stimulate economic growth in the province through tourism.

The launch of the awards gives way to the call for submissions from artists and record labels for consideration as MMA finalists, and opens tonight at 23h59 on metrofmmusicawards.co.za.

The submission process will be followed by the finalists announcement event, the voting phase and a series of activations that will culminate into the main awards ceremony.

Ms Nada Wotshela, SABC Group Executive: Radio stated, “It is quite fitting that this year’s awards ceremony is hosted on freedom day as music has always played an integral part in influencing and shaping urban culture in South Africa. The 2024 instalment of the METRO FM Music Awards is a demonstration of METRO FM’s commitment to uplifting the South African music industry. The station continues to provide a platform to a variety of prolific artists and record labels, to contribute to one of South Africa’s richest exports, Music.”

Mr Godfrey Ntombela, HOD Culture, Sport and Recreation said, “The Mpumalanga Provincial Government takes pride in the recorded milestone of its partnership with the SABC. Through the Metro FM Music Awards, which we introduced last year, we have invested massively in the creative industry and has boosted the growth of the tourism sector. The awards were a huge success, and this confirms Mpumalanga as a Province with a capacity to host big events. This year the awards will be bigger and better and we look forward to welcome all our visitors to the event.”

METRO FM is aptly positioned to continue to be a platform that promotes and celebrates the wide spectrum of music genres in South Africa.

More information and updates on the MMAs can be accessed on metrofmmusicawards.co.za.

