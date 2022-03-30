MEDIA STATEMENT | KEEPING IT CAPE TOWN – GOOD HOPE FM’S HOT LINE UP FOR 2022

Cape Town – Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – Good Hope FM has enjoyed a successful year from an audience and client point of view and will continue to build on this success with the current on-air line-up.

Expanding on this success, ‘The Big Breakfast Show’ hosted by Stan Mars will be joined by Natalie Malgas who will present news on the show. Natalie comes with a wealth of experience from a radio and journalistic point of view and will join the dynamic breakfast team made up of Dalin Oliver, Gaby G, and Andriques Petersen.

The rest of the weekday daytime line-up is filled with Leigh-Anne Williams’s personality and experience, hosting ‘The Morning Show’from 09h00 to 12h00. ‘The Midday Good Vibes’ with DJ Ready D will broadcast from 12h00 to 03h00, and ‘The Great Drive Afternoon Show’ will be hosted by Kyeezi from 15h00 to 18h00.

While Good Hope FM will not be effecting much change to the on-air line-up, the station is always on the lookout for new, fresh and dynamic talent. The station is proud to announce that Kirsti Leaf, winner of the station’s 2021 Campus DJ Search will present ‘The Sunday Fix’ with Kirsti Leaf from 22h00 to 01h00 on Sunday evenings.

Nonceba Radebe who previously hosted Night Beat with Noni Radebe and is also the winner of the station’s 2020 Campus DJ Search, will now present the early breakfast show, ‘The Wake-Up Call’ from 05h00 to 06:00 from Monday to Friday.

JD Mostert, Good Hope FM Business Manager is very excited about the journey which Good Hope FM is embarking on. “The station has only gone from strength to strength, this has been confirmed through the continued support from our audience and our advertisers. The Good Hope FM team is honored and filled with pride to be afforded the opportunity to be part of our listeners’ lives”.

ENDS

Issued By: SABC

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing

ntuligm@sabc.co.za |T. 011 714 3057|C. 071 877 0153