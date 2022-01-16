MEDIA STATEMENT | INTRUDER BREAKS INTO THE SABC BLOEMFONTEIN OFFICE

Johannesburg – Sunday 16 January 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) can confirm that an intruder broke into its Bloemfontein office this morning, vandalising the building near its studios.

On confrontation, a fight broke out, and a Security officer fired a shot at the suspect, injuring his lower body. The suspect was taken to Pelonomi Hospital. No security officers or SABC employees on duty sustained any injuries during the incident.

A case (686/01/2022) was opened with the Bloemfontein Hawkes and is being led by Captain Cynthia Moleko, who can be reached on 082 067 5225.

The SABC commends its security officers for containing the situation and preventing further damage to its staff and property.

