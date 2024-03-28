MEDIA STATEMENT | IKWEKWEZI FM 2024-2025 LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Thursday, 28 March 2024 – Ikwekwezi FM, a South African radio station that prides itself in being the only national radio station that broadcasts in isiNdebele is excited to announce its lineup which will take effect from 1 April 2024.
This lineup aims to intensify the evident growth by continuing to strive to reach greater audience share through on-air programmes, digital content and taking the brand to thepeople. The station continues to provide credible and innovative content through the variety of shows with minor changes that will enhance listener experience.
On weekdays, listeners can expect to start their day with the multi-talented Mvelo , on Vuka Uzithathe, on Mondays & Tuesdays between 03h00 to 05h00 and the original one, Jay Dee, taking over from Wednesday to Friday.
The station will continue serenating its listeners with the multi-talented awesome trio affectionately known as BBM – Bobo, Bussai and McDonald on Sivukile Breakfast Show between 06h00 – 09h00, and expect an even better mid-morning show, with the versatile Gusheshe ensuring that their 09h00 to 12h00 is filled with music, entertainment and education on Emthonjeni, The vibrant award-winning Biziwe will ensure that lunch is extended to three hours with Siditjhile Midday Show from 12h00 to 15h00 and one of the best on-air duos currently, DJ-Rvoonah and Big Joe, will continue holding down the forth on the fast-paced and repackaged Sibuya Nawe Express Lane.
Local and international hip-hop will kick-start the weekend when Thisila comes on-air on Siyithoma la between 19h00 – 21h00 on Fridays. Expect his wittiness to entertain listeners as he will be playing the best traditional music on Kusile on Saturdays and beautiful gospel music on Sundays from 03h00 – 06h00. The Best Traditional Radio Presenter winner, Mawaza, will be going for more awards as he drives Siyatjhagala which will be packed with more isiNdebele traditional music on Saturdays 07h00 – 09:00. DJ Mpumi will host the vibrant Jika Majika on Saturdays, 09h00 – 12h00, with Sbu Kurnarha, the flamboyant voice of the station, taking up a bigger role behind the mic as the new host of Tjhida Ngitjhudule and replacing legendary J.A.B.U who will be taking up more responsibilities behind the scenes while still hosting Ngezikhamba Nomoya on Sundays from 12h00 – 15h00.
“This exciting lineup indicates the station’s appreciation of the gains that have been achieved and demonstrates a desire for more growth and impact on-air, on digital platforms and on the ground”, said Mpumalanga Combo Business Manager, Nkosinathi Ntuli.
Ikwekwezi FM 2024/2025 Schedule
|Show Time
|Day of the Week
|Presenters
|Name of Show
|00h00 – 03h00
|Monday – Friday
|Automation
|Automation
|03:00 – 05:00
|Monday – Tuesday
Wednesday – Friday
|Mvelo
Jay Dee
|Vuka Uzithathe
|05h00 – 06h00
|Monday – Friday
|CURRENT AFFAIRS
|Ngezibhula Umbethe
|06h00 – 09h00
|Monday – Friday
|Bobo, Bussai & McDonald
|Sivukile Breakfast Show
|09h00 – 12h00
|Monday – Friday
|Gusheshe
|Emthonjeni
|12h00 – 15h00
|Monday – Friday
|Biziwe
|Siditjhile Midday Show
|13h00 – 13h45
|Monday – Friday
|CURRENT AFFAIRS
|Sidemba Zemini
|15h00 – 17h00
17h00 – 18h00
|Monday – Friday
|DJ R-Voonah
Big Joe
|Sibuya Nawe Express Lane
Fulela wanethwa
|18h00 – 19h00
|Monday – Friday
|CURRENT AFFAIRS
|Zibuya Nabazumi
|19h00 – 21h00
|Monday – Thursday
|Zuzu
|Hlala Nami
|21h00 – 00h00
|Monday – Thursday
|Mindloluv
|Sizigedlile
|19h00 – 21h00
|Fridays
|Thisila
|Siyithoma la
|21h00 – 00h00
|Fridays
|DJ Mpumi
|Azitjhe
|00h00 – 03h00
|Saturday
|Automation
|Automation
|03h00 – 06h00
|Saturdays
|Thisila
|Kusile
|06h00 – 07h00
|Saturdays
|CURRENT AFFAIRS
|Ngezeveke le
|07h00 – 09h00
|Saturdays
|Mawaza
|Siyatjhagala
|09h00 – 12h00
|Saturdays
|DJ Mpumi
|Jika Majika
|12h00 – 15h00
|Saturdays
|Tjhida Ngitjhudule
|Sbu Kurnarha
|15h00 – 18h00
|Saturdays
|Mbuzana & Lady B on sports
|Zitheziwe
|18h00 – 21h00
|Saturdays
|Mvelo
|Ungasali
|21h00 – 00h00
|Saturdays
|Mabizwasabele
|Sagawena
|00h00 – 03h00
|Sundays
|Automation
|Automation
|03h00 – 05h00
|Sundays
|Thisila
|Kusile
|06h00 – 07h00
|Sundays
|CURRENT AFFAIRS
|Ngezeveke le
|07h00 – 09h00
|Sundays
|Jay Dee
|Avulekile Amasango
|09h00 – 12h00
|Sundays
|Mamakhe
|Nginomelusi
|12h00 – 15h00
|Sundays
|J.A.B.U
|Ngezikhamba Nomoya
|15h00 – 18h00
|Sundays
|Mbuzana & Lady B
|Ngezikhamba Nomoya
|18h00 – 19h00
|Sundays
|Branco
|Sithini IsiNdebele
|19h00 – 21h00
|Sundays
|Mvelo
|Thaba Nathi
|21h00 – 00h00
|Sundays
|Mabizwasabele
|Sizigedlile
Issued By: Group Communications
Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)
Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590