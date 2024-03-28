MEDIA STATEMENT | IKWEKWEZI FM 2024-2025 LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Thursday, 28 March 2024 – Ikwekwezi FM, a South African radio station that prides itself in being the only national radio station that broadcasts in isiNdebele is excited to announce its lineup which will take effect from 1 April 2024.

This lineup aims to intensify the evident growth by continuing to strive to reach greater audience share through on-air programmes, digital content and taking the brand to thepeople. The station continues to provide credible and innovative content through the variety of shows with minor changes that will enhance listener experience.

On weekdays, listeners can expect to start their day with the multi-talented Mvelo , on Vuka Uzithathe, on Mondays & Tuesdays between 03h00 to 05h00 and the original one, Jay Dee, taking over from Wednesday to Friday.

The station will continue serenating its listeners with the multi-talented awesome trio affectionately known as BBM – Bobo, Bussai and McDonald on Sivukile Breakfast Show between 06h00 – 09h00, and expect an even better mid-morning show, with the versatile Gusheshe ensuring that their 09h00 to 12h00 is filled with music, entertainment and education on Emthonjeni, The vibrant award-winning Biziwe will ensure that lunch is extended to three hours with Siditjhile Midday Show from 12h00 to 15h00 and one of the best on-air duos currently, DJ-Rvoonah and Big Joe, will continue holding down the forth on the fast-paced and repackaged Sibuya Nawe Express Lane.

Local and international hip-hop will kick-start the weekend when Thisila comes on-air on Siyithoma la between 19h00 – 21h00 on Fridays. Expect his wittiness to entertain listeners as he will be playing the best traditional music on Kusile on Saturdays and beautiful gospel music on Sundays from 03h00 – 06h00. The Best Traditional Radio Presenter winner, Mawaza, will be going for more awards as he drives Siyatjhagala which will be packed with more isiNdebele traditional music on Saturdays 07h00 – 09:00. DJ Mpumi will host the vibrant Jika Majika on Saturdays, 09h00 – 12h00, with Sbu Kurnarha, the flamboyant voice of the station, taking up a bigger role behind the mic as the new host of Tjhida Ngitjhudule and replacing legendary J.A.B.U who will be taking up more responsibilities behind the scenes while still hosting Ngezikhamba Nomoya on Sundays from 12h00 – 15h00.

“This exciting lineup indicates the station’s appreciation of the gains that have been achieved and demonstrates a desire for more growth and impact on-air, on digital platforms and on the ground”, said Mpumalanga Combo Business Manager, Nkosinathi Ntuli.

Ikwekwezi FM 2024/2025 Schedule

Show Time Day of the Week Presenters Name of Show 00h00 – 03h00 Monday – Friday Automation Automation 03:00 – 05:00 Monday – Tuesday Wednesday – Friday Mvelo Jay Dee Vuka Uzithathe 05h00 – 06h00 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS Ngezibhula Umbethe 06h00 – 09h00 Monday – Friday Bobo, Bussai & McDonald Sivukile Breakfast Show 09h00 – 12h00 Monday – Friday Gusheshe Emthonjeni 12h00 – 15h00 Monday – Friday Biziwe Siditjhile Midday Show 13h00 – 13h45 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS Sidemba Zemini 15h00 – 17h00 17h00 – 18h00 Monday – Friday DJ R-Voonah Big Joe Sibuya Nawe Express Lane Fulela wanethwa 18h00 – 19h00 Monday – Friday CURRENT AFFAIRS Zibuya Nabazumi 19h00 – 21h00 Monday – Thursday Zuzu Hlala Nami 21h00 – 00h00 Monday – Thursday Mindloluv Sizigedlile 19h00 – 21h00 Fridays Thisila Siyithoma la 21h00 – 00h00 Fridays DJ Mpumi Azitjhe 00h00 – 03h00 Saturday Automation Automation 03h00 – 06h00 Saturdays Thisila Kusile 06h00 – 07h00 Saturdays CURRENT AFFAIRS Ngezeveke le 07h00 – 09h00 Saturdays Mawaza Siyatjhagala 09h00 – 12h00 Saturdays DJ Mpumi Jika Majika 12h00 – 15h00 Saturdays Tjhida Ngitjhudule Sbu Kurnarha 15h00 – 18h00 Saturdays Mbuzana & Lady B on sports Zitheziwe 18h00 – 21h00 Saturdays Mvelo Ungasali 21h00 – 00h00 Saturdays Mabizwasabele Sagawena 00h00 – 03h00 Sundays Automation Automation 03h00 – 05h00 Sundays Thisila Kusile 06h00 – 07h00 Sundays CURRENT AFFAIRS Ngezeveke le 07h00 – 09h00 Sundays Jay Dee Avulekile Amasango 09h00 – 12h00 Sundays Mamakhe Nginomelusi 12h00 – 15h00 Sundays J.A.B.U Ngezikhamba Nomoya 15h00 – 18h00 Sundays Mbuzana & Lady B Ngezikhamba Nomoya 18h00 – 19h00 Sundays Branco Sithini IsiNdebele 19h00 – 21h00 Sundays Mvelo Thaba Nathi 21h00 – 00h00 Sundays Mabizwasabele Sizigedlile

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590