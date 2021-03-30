MEDIA STATEMENT GOOD HOPE FM LINE-UP CHANGES

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – From Thursday, the 1st of April, Good Hope FM will unmask more of the best in music and entertainment presented by Cape Town’s finest on-air talent. Weekdays start at 6:00 with Big Stan Mars on the Big Breakfast Show, followed by the Morning Show hosted by the delightful Leigh-Anne Williams at 9:00. From 12:00 we bring you a brand new show, The Good Vibez hosted by legendary Grandmaster DJ Ready D.

The Great Drive hosted by the energetic Kyeezi and his team takes you home from 15:00, this is followed at 18:00 by another brand new show, Saaiman Says, hosted by Cape Town music aficionado Chad Saaiman. To wrap up the evening, the young dynamic and fun Celest Anthony takes over from 21:00 to 00:00.

Good Hope FM– UNMASKED – We Play the Best Music.

