MEDIA STATEMENT | EXCITING NEW PLANS FOR RSG

Johannesburg-Wednesday, 23 February 2022-A brand new breakfast show, Op en Wakker, a first for RSG – has been announced at the station’s special programme planning conference held today in Auckland Park. The new breakfast show, Op en Wakker, will launch on the 4th of April 2022.

This programme will broadcast weekdays from 07h00 to 09h00 in the mornings and boast presenters such as Gustav Greyling, Robbie Kruse, Sue Pyler-Slabbert, Blaine Jones and producer André Kunz.

Speaking at the event Louise Jooste, the station’s Business Manager expressed the excitement of the RSG team and management on the change, which is in line with radio trends and consumer patterns in a changing media landscape.

The News and Current Affairs show, Monitor will still be on air in the mornings, although an hour shorter. The good news is that a third slot for news and actuality has been created in the late afternoon to keep listeners abreast of the latest news. This new programme will be aired at 17h45 weekdays. The 15 minute programme is complimentary to the very popular Monitor which airs at 06h00 in the mornings and Spektrum at 12h00 in the afternoons. Naweekaktueel which broadcasts at 12h00 on Saturdays and Kommentaar at 20h00 on Sunday evenings will continue to drive the weekend’s current affairs discussions. With the introduction of these changes the Praat Saam programme will stand aside.

In addition, a new programme focusing on technology related matters will also be presented on Saturdays at 14h30 as from 2 April. This programme is in line with the rapid advancement and progress of technology which have become an integral part in each persons life.

The station will also introduce an exciting line-up that caters for music lovers. Die beste van on Monday evenings at 21h20 will take the listerners back to popular music of various eras and genres. As part of the station’s strategy to cater for the needs of its jazz enthusiasts, a jazz music programme Jazz op RSG, will be aired on Wednesday evenings at 21:20. This however means that Dis Klassiek will take a break.

A brand new Top-20 music programme on Saturdays at 10h00 will treat listeners to the latest and most popular local songs and artists, as well as take a look at the global hits and music trends on digital platforms.

Sunday morning favourites will be maintained with a live broadcast between 06h00 and 09h00 from the Sea Point studio with Anthea Fredericks and Lizelle de Bruin as from 3 April. Binnekamer will focus on spiritual actuality and music. This live program will enhance interaction between listeners and presenters.

A few new voices will be heard on air from 2 April with the start of the new financial year when RSG’s program changes take place. The full program schedule will also be available on RSG’s website, www.rsg.co.za.

Tune into RSG or follow the station’s digital platforms for for news about all the new, but also current favourite programmes.

