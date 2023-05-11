MEDIA STATEMENT | DISCOVER DIGITAL RECOGNISED AT THE AT THE 5TH ANNUAL AFRICA TECH WEEK AWARDS FOR SABC PLUS PLATFORM

Johannesburg – Thursday, 11 May 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Discover Digital are pleased to have been recognised at the 5th Africa Tech Week Awards through the development of SABC’s live streaming platform, SABC Plus. Discover Digital scooped an award in the category, Africa Tech: Public Sector Digital Innovator award on Thursday, 4 May 2023. This award is enabled by the development of SABC’s recently launched live streaming service, SABC Plus.

The Africa Tech Week Awards are aimed at recognising and celebrating game-changers and disrupters in the space of technology innovation on the continent, across a wide range of industries.

The now award-winning SABCPlus streaming service is a rich platform, which has further enabled the South African public to access SABC content wherever they want to.

Since its launch on 17 November 2022, SABC Plus has seen over 10 million page and screen views, with digital audiences exploring the platform for all it has to offer.

Mr. Merlin Naicker stated, “The SABC thrives in mutually benefitting partnerships that enable the Corporation to fulfill its public service mandate. This achievement bears testimony to the fact that through collaborative work, we can succeed. We are very proud of this achievement as SABC Plus has only been in the market for a short amount of time and it is amazing to see it’s growth and the impact it is having on South Africans. We are very thrilled that through this platform we are able to reach the millions of South African households.

Stephen Watson, Discover Digital, Managing Director commented “Being honored with the #SENTECHAfricaTechWeek Public Sector Digital Innovator Award showcases our commitment to innovation, creativity, and our ability to revolutionise the way businesses and the public sector embrace technology. It highlights our instrumental role in transforming public sector organisations. SABC, through the introduction of their OTT platform SABC+, was an essential innovation in the ever-evolving digital landscape which aided in fulfilling the SABC’s mandate of informing, educating, and entertaining South African citizens. As a proudly South African product, we’re thrilled that this is as much of an SABC win as it is a Discover Digital one!”

The SABC will continue to be innovative in the delivery of its public service mandate and the public needs to look out for more compelling content on SABC Plus.

SABCPlus is accessible on the following platforms:

#ATW23 #SENTECHAfricaTechWeek #AfricaTechWeek

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590

Discover Digital Contact Person

Taryn Uhlmann | Executive Head: Product and Entertainment

Taryn@discoverdigital.co.za |T. 010 045 0000