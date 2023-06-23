MEDIA STATEMENT | CUTTING EDGE NOMINATED FOR THE STANDARD BANK SIKUVILE JOURNALISM AWARDS

Johannesburg-Friday, 23 June 2023- The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), a public service broadcasting organization committed to delivering News that is independent and impartial, is delighted to announce the two nominations received for Cutting Edge at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards. Cutting Edge is the SABC’s television Current Affairs programme on S1 which broadcasts at 21h00 on Tuesdays. Two episodes of this programme have been nominated for the Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media Category and the awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, 24 June 2023.

Ms. Nomvuyo Ntanjana, the Producer for Cutting Edge is also nominated at this year’s awards in the Community Service Reporting and Lifestyle categories.

Community Service reporting award is described by Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards as “one that highlights issues crafted from a community interest perspective, including general community feature and creative journalism stories that are initiated to capture the depth of community sentiments and concerns.”

Meanwhile lifestyle is considered as some of the best writing/ broadcast packaging around soft or magazine- type issues.

These nominations are a resounding acknowledgement of SABC News’ commitment to provide its viewers with accurate, thought provoking and relatable news coverage in a simple and easy to understand manner. SABC News aims to treat each story with professionalism, following the highest standard of integrity.

SABC News Group Executive, Moshoeshoe Monare said “SABC News is honoured to be considered among the industry’s most esteemed contenders, whose contributions continue to help shape the modern landscape of journalism. SABC News’ dedicated team of journalists, editors, photographers, and producers strive to uncover the truth and shed light on important stories.

Moshoeshoe added that “These nominations are an affirmation and recognition of the quality of our content and high standard of journalism. It reflects the commitments by our journalists for giving expression to the plight of ordinary people.”

