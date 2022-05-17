MEDIA STATEMENT | COUNTDOWN TO THE 17TH XITSONGA MUSIC AWARDS

Polokwane – Thursday, 27 October 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) only Xitsonga radio station, Munghana Lonene FM will host the 17th Xitsonga Music awards ceremony on Saturday, 5 November 2022 at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen. The awards will be preceded by a Gala dinner aimed at increasing the station’s brand awareness and visibility.

The 2022 edition of Xitsonga Music Awards is themed “Vunanga ivutomi” (Music is Life). The following are key dates leading up to the XMA17 ceremony:

28 October – Closing date, the votings for all the categories closes. (The attached list of nominees can be used to vote in the respective categories by sending an SMS to 45859.)

29 October – Most Popular Song Top 5 Annoucement, the remaining Top 5 nominees will be announced and called Live on air on Timutsu to Xitsonga.

03 November – XMA17 Host Annoucement, the hosts will be announced on Phaphama and on Social Media.

04 November – XMA17 Gala Dinner

05 November – XMA17 Awards Ceremony

For more detail on the event and other XMA17 project elements, please visit the website at www.munghanalonenefm.co.za and on its social media platforms (Facebook, and Twitter @Munghana).

