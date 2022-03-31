MEDIA STATEMENT | COACH DESIREE ELLIS ANNOUNCES 22-WOMAN BANYANA BANYANA SQUAD LIVE FROM SABC STUDIOS

Johannesburg – Thursday, 31 March 2022 – Earlier today, SABC Sport hosted the live announcement of the 22 woman squad by Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis. The announcement took place at the SABC’s Studio 1, in preparation for a key international friendly fixture against Netherlands taking place on 12 April 2022.

With 179 caps, Janine Van Wyk is set to captain the team that will also feature the world-class talent of playmaker Thembi Kgatlana and Hollywoodbets Super League ‘Player of the Season’, Bambanani Mbane.

The international friendly fixture kicks off at 18:45 CAT on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 and will broadcast live on the SABC Sport Channel on DTT Channel 4, Openview channel 124, as well as livestreamed on your mobile devices via TelkomONE.

SABC Sport is also excited to announce that these fixtures will be available on SABC Radio stations in all South African languages and livestreamed on the SABC Sport Facebook page to ensure access for all South African citizens.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “what an exciting time for us at the SABC Sport as we continue to showcase world class women’s football to all South Africans. Hosting the Banyana Banyana squad announcement today has been an honour and it really reinforces our belief that it is time for women’s football to come to the forefront of our sporting world”.

Rathbone added “This is also true in the uplifting of all women in sport and ensuring our support is felt when it comes to our athletes in green and gold. Broadcasting this international friendly represents a great opportunity for all South Africans to appreciate this talented squad and become familiar with the next generation of stars that will represent us at the upcoming Women’s AFCON, which will also be live on the SABC. We have no doubt that all of this will contribute positively to instilling a strong sense of national pride in all of us”

The 22 woman squad includes:

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sport of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

Ends

Follow SABC Sport on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513