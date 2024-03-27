MEDIA STATEMENT | CHANNEL AFRICA GOES 24 HOURS AND INTRODUCES A FEW NEW VOICES TO ITS LINE-UP

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 27 March 2024 – Channel Africa is excited to announce that it will be retaining its existing line-up and introducing a few new presenters, as the station’s broadcast schedule goes for 24 hours.

The platform will be introducing two new Informal Knowledge Building Programmes titled “The Morning Reset” which will be hosted by Javulani Nkolele on Mondays to Fridays from 03h00 -06h00. The same timeslot on weekends will be presented by “The Shy Guy” Thabo Matshaka under the title “The Morning Switch”.

The afternoon drive time show “The Upside” will be joined by seasoned radio presenter “Mo G” Mpho Madise who will work alongside Nompumelelo Ngubeni between 14h00 and 17h00 CAT. Another noticeable change will take form on the evening programme, “Afrika Tonight” between 21h00 and 00h00, which will now be presented by Sheila Ndikumana alongside the station’s new talent, Tebogo Lekhuleni.

“Afro Republic”, hosted by Morris Muvunzi will gain an additional hour to its live broadcast from 00h00 to 03h00 on Mondays to Fridays, all the way from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Presenter, Chandu Ligege will take over as the host of “Africa In Song” previously presented by retired veteran Richard Nwamba on Sundays from 00h00-03h00. Chandu will also take over the “Midnight Snack”, which broadcasts on Mondays at the same timeslot from 00h00-03h00.

Channel Africa’s Programme Manager and Acting Business Manager. Ms Karabo Rangwetsi says, “Channel Africa will continue to give listeners a platform, providing information, education and entertainment on issues affecting the African Continent. Our diverse offering caters to listeners from all over the world and has been specifically designed to build the Africa Africans want to see”.

Channel Africa Line-Up 2024/25

Monday – Friday

06:00-09:00 Rise & Shine: News and Current Affairs show that gives insight into political events on the continent and internationally. Follows news developments, host and mediate discussions and also covers breaking stories as they happen. The show aims to be the leader in African news reporting, providing quality, factual and balanced stories of the continent. Hold accountable those in power, ask the right questions, gain trust and credibility, and most importantly, tell the African story. Peter Ndoro & Aurelie Kalenga (Presenters) 09:00-12:00 On the Move: An Award-winning internet radio show that explores interactive African conversations under themes like current matters, politics, art, health and wellness. The talk show hosts various experts and individuals on important, interesting and bizarre issues affecting Africa and the globe at large. Palesa Tau & Benjamin Moshatama (Presenters) 12:00-13:00 Africa Update: News and Current Affairs show that provides the latest updates on major news stories. Covers breaking stories as we round up all the news events of the day, especially on the African Continent. Lulu Gaboo (Presenter) 13:00-14:00 Africa in Business: In-depth financial issues, profiling of African businesses doing well internationally, stocks & market updates, anything & everything business. Thami Ngubeni (Presenter) 14:00-17:00 The Upside: A long format drive-time show which skillfully navigates through the overlooked aspects of African topical matters, lifestyle and business content, guiding you seamlessly through the afternoon. Nompumelelo Ngubeni & Mo G (Presenters) 17:00-18:00 Vues d’Afrique (French): News and Current Affairs show that provides the latest updates on major news stories. Covers breaking stories as it rounds up all the news events of the day, especially on the African Continent. Joelle Muteba (Presenter) 18:00-19:00 Darubini ya Afrika (Kiswahili): News and Current Affairs show that provides the latest updates on major news stories. Covers breaking stories as it rounds up all the news events of the day, especially on the African Continent. Ayam Shekifu (Presenter) 19:00-20:00 Zochitika (Chinyanja): News and Current Affairs show that provides the latest updates on major news stories. Covers breaking stories as the show rounds up all the news events of the day, especially on the African Continent. Stella Mada Phiri (Presenter) 20:00-21:00 Caleidescopio (Portuguese): News and Current Affairs show that provides the latest updates on major news stories. Covers breaking stories as it rounds up all the news events of the day, especially on the African Continent. Mariamo Khumalo (Presenter) 21:00-00:00 Afrika Tonight: A late-night Pan-African talk show that promotes a progressive African story. Expect to find a variety of stories and views shared from all four corners of the continent, from profile interviews with ordinary change makers to topical discussions on our continent’s economy, health, history & philosophy. Popular features include The Continental Roundup which focuses on the day’s top current and social stories, as well as The Big Interview. There is also a feature profiling the stories of entrepreneurs, academics, historians and various artists. Tebogo Lekhuleni & Sheila Ndikumana (Presenters) 00:00-03:00 Afro Republic: A laid-back music show comprising mixed-genres and broadcasting live from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Morris Muvunzi (Presenter) 03:00-06:00 Morning Reset: Music show aimed at helping listeners kick-start their mornings with positivity and energy. The show is designed to provide a refreshing start to the day, offering a blend of music, informative segments and motivational content, with a focus on wellness, personal growth and entertainment. Javulani Nkolele (Presenter)

Saturday

06:00-09:00 On a Lighter Note: Step into the vibrant world of On A Lighter Note, a dynamic radio show that serves as a kaleidoscopic exploration of artists, lifestyle, comedy and electrifying DJ mixes. This weekly show is a celebration of creativity and diversity, offering listeners a front-row seat to the multifaceted tapestry of contemporary culture. The programme delves into the lives and works of cutting-edge artists from various disciplines, providing a platform for artists to share their unique stories and perspectives. It also goes beyond the conventional interview format, allowing the audience to connect with artists on a personal level. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a comedy lover or a music connoisseur, this show promises to be a captivating journey through the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary culture. Ntsako Mhlanga (Presenter) 09:00-12:00 Out and About: It features leisure & business tourism, African food, tackle health & wellness issues. The show also talks about arts & African films, and features a weekly segment on unsigned artists pursuing music career. The show plays various genres of African music & entertainment news. Puleng Molebatsi (Presenter) 12:00-14:00 Africa Chart Toppers: The show samples Chart Topping Songs from across the continent and interviews new charts entrants. We get your Saturday party started. If you heard a tune viral on social media platforms, if you heard it trending on music platforms, you are guaranteed to hear it on the Africa Chart Toppers. We catch up on music news from the continent and always introduce you to a new icon by shining the spotlight on our weekly online sensation from your latest songs to your all-time biggest hits. It’s all about current African sounds. Nolo Matlaila (Presenter) 14:00-17:00 Africa@Play: In-depth sport content, analysis, previews, reviews, interviewing sport personalities and playing great music in between. Neto Chemane (Presenter) 17:00-18:00 Mix Vibrations (French): Upbeat music show that features interviews with artists and a weekly feature on community members giving back to their communities “unsung heroes”. Jean-Jacques Dhybondo (Presenter) 18:00-19:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili): Upbeat music show that features interviews with artists and a weekly feature on community members giving back to their communities “unsung heroes”. Abedi Jean Dela Croix (Presenter) 19:00-20:00 Malonje (Chinyanja): Upbeat music show that features interviews with artists and a weekly feature on community members giving back to their communities “unsung heroes”. Stella Longwe (Presenter) 20:00-21:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese): Upbeat music show that features interviews with artists and a weekly feature on community members giving back to their communities “unsung heroes”. Mariamo Khumalo (Presenter) 21:00-00:00 The Party Mix: A mixture of continental vibrant music, set to get you dancing the night away. Kuena Ramolefi a.k.a Carbie K (Presenter) Sunday 00:00-03:00 Africa in Song: A mix of nostalgic African tunes that take you on a journey into the life and times of Africa’s greatest musicians. Chandu Ligege (Presenter) 03:00-06:00 The Morning Switch: Music show designed to travel around the continent in music, fun light hearted facts, the week that was, zero in on a country for the weekend and word of the day. Thabo Matshaka a.k.a Shy Guy (Presenter) 06:00 – 09:00 The Oasis: A captivating show that takes listeners on an inspiring journey into the rich tapestry of African culture, shining the spotlight on the diverse and compelling tales of storytellers, philanthropists and chefs who have made significant contributions to their respective crafts across the continent. The show explores the personal and professional experiences of these creative visionaries, delving into the stories behind their most iconic works and the challenges they’ve overcome on their paths to success. It goes beyond the surface, uncovering the motivations, inspirations and defining moments that have shaped the guests’ artistic journeys. In addition to profiling accomplished individuals, the show incorporates discussions on broader inspirational topics, exploring themes such as resilience, passion and the pursuit of dreams. Ntsako Mhlanga (Presenter) 09:00 – 12:00 Tech Africa: Talks about what’s happening in the world of technology from AI, Coding, Robotics & Apps, web development and tech entrepreneurs. We look at social media trends, gaming and new mobile technology developments in relation to Africa. Puleng Molebatsi (Presenter) 12:00 – 14:00 Planting the Seed: Brings you a variety of stories in the vast African agricultural space told from an African perspective. We focus on vibrant discussions, with the help of knowledgeable guests on contemporary farming practices, innovation and technology, and a keen look into the agricultural sectors supporting fraternities. Mmatsheko Mosito (Presenter) 14:00 – 17:00 Africa@Play: In-depth sport content, analysis, previews, reviews, interviewing sport personalities and playing great music in between. Neto Chemane (Presenter) 17:00-18:00 Mix Vibrations (French): Music show that plays laid-back music and interviews artists. Annie Kalonji (Producer/Presenter) 18:00-19:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili): Music show that plays laid-back music and interviews artists. Frida Dyafta (Presenter) 19:00-20:00 Malonje (Chinyanja): Music show that plays laid-back music and interviews artists. Stella Mada Phiri (Presenter) 20:00-21:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese): Music show that plays laid-back music and interviews artists. Jacob Tivane (Presenter) 21:00-00:00 Djembe Vibes: Music show focusing on Afro-beats, dance hall, jazz, reggae & ragga to end off your weekend. Kuena Ramolefi a.k.a. Carbie K (Presenter) 00:00-03:00 Midnight Snack: A mixture of Africa Ballads and occasional continental hookup segment to aid in making a love connection. Chandu Ligege (Presenter) 03:00-06:00 The Morning Switch: Music show designed to travel around the continent in music, fun, light-hearted facts, the week that was, zero in on a country for the weekend and word of the day. Thabo Matshaka a.k.a Shy Guy (Presenter)

