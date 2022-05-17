MEDIA STATEMENT | CHANNEL AFRICA ANNOUNCES 2023 – 2024 LINE UP

Johannesburg – Monday, 27 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) African radio service Channel Africa, is pleased to announce its 2023-24 line-up, which will come into effect on Saturday, 01 April 2023.

Ms Karabo Rangwetsi, Channel Africa’s Acting Business Manager, stated: “The station is making a concerted effort in inviting and attracting new talent, aimed at elevating Channel Africa’s brand to a high level. This is in line with the organisation’s overall radio strategy”.

She further stated, “We are committed to generating the much-needed revenue as per our mandate, with the support of all stakeholders. Channel Africa is committed in reclaiming its erstwhile title of being the biggest continental radio station in Africa. This can only be realised with the support of all SABC’s stakeholders and government”.

STREAM ON WWW.CHANNELAFRICA.CO.ZA

DSTV CHANNEL 802; SABC +APP

TIME CHANNEL SHOW NAME TEAM MONDAY-FRIDAY 06:00-09:00 Rise and Shine Peter Ndoro Aurelie Kalenga 09:00-12:00 On the Move Palesa Tau Benjamin Moshatama 12:00-13:00 Africa Update Lulu Gaboo 13:00-14:00 Africa in Business Naledi Moleo 14:00-17:00 The Upside Sheila Ndikumana Nompumelelo Ngubeni 17:00-18:00 Vues d’ Afrique (French) Joelle Muteba 18:00-19:00 Darubini ya Afrika (Kiswahili) Ayam Shekifu 19:00-20:00 Zotchitika (Chinyanja) Stella Phiri 20:00-21:00 Caleidescopio (Portuguese) Mariamo Khumalo 21:00-00:00 Afrika Tonight Khumbelo Munzhelele 00:00-02:00 Afro Republic (Zimbabwe) Morris Muvunzi 02:00-03:00 Repeat: French 03:00-04:00 Repeat: Kiswahili 04:00-05:00 Repeat: Chinyanja 05:00-06:00 Repeat: Portuguese SATURDAY 06:00-09:00 On a Lighter Note Ntsako Mhlanga 09:00-12:00 Out and About Puleng Molebatsi 12:00-14:00 Africa Chart Toppers Nolo Matlaila 14:00-17:00 Africa @ Play Neto Chemane 17:00-18:00 Mix Vibrations (French) Jean-Jacques Dhybondo 18:00-19:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili) Jean Abedi de la Croix 19:00-20:00 Malonje (Chinyanja) Stella Longwe 19:00-20:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese) Mariamo Khumalo 21:00-00:00 The Party Mix Kuena Ramolefi 00:00-02:00 Africa In Song Richard Nwamba 02:00-03:00 Repeat: French 03:00-04:00 Repeat: Kiswahili 04:00-05:00 Repeat: Chinyanja 05:00-06:00 Repeat: Portuguese SUNDAY 06:00-09:00 The Oasis Ntsako Mhlanga 09:00-12:00 Tech Africa Puleng Molebatsi 12:00-14:00 Planting the Seed Aneliswa Velemu 14:00-17:00 Africa @ Play Neto Chemane 17:00-18:00 Mix Vibrations (French) Annie Kalonje 18:00-19:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili) Frida Dyafta 19:00-20:00 Malonje (Chinyanja) Stella Phiri 20:00-21:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese) Jacob Tivane 21:00-00:00 Djembe Vibes Kuena Ramolefi 00:00-02:00 Midnight Snack Nolo Matlaila 02:00-03:00 Repeat: French 03:00-04:00 Repeat: Kiswahili 04:00-05:00 Repeat: Chinyanja 05:00-06:00 Repeat: Portuguese

