MEDIA STATEMENT | CHANNEL AFRICA ANNOUNCES 2023 – 2024 LINE UP

Johannesburg – Monday, 27 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) African radio service Channel Africa, is pleased to announce its 2023-24 line-up, which will come into effect on Saturday, 01 April 2023.
Ms Karabo Rangwetsi, Channel Africa’s Acting Business Manager, stated: “The station is making a concerted effort in inviting and attracting new talent, aimed at elevating Channel Africa’s brand to a high level. This is in line with the organisation’s overall radio strategy”.
She further stated, “We are committed to generating the much-needed revenue as per our mandate, with the support of all stakeholders. Channel Africa is committed in reclaiming its erstwhile title of being the biggest continental radio station in Africa. This can only be realised with the support of all SABC’s stakeholders and government”.
|TIME CHANNEL
|SHOW NAME
|TEAM
|MONDAY-FRIDAY
|06:00-09:00
|Rise and Shine
|Peter Ndoro
|Aurelie Kalenga
|09:00-12:00
|On the Move
|Palesa Tau
|Benjamin Moshatama
|12:00-13:00
|Africa Update
|Lulu Gaboo
|13:00-14:00
|Africa in Business
|Naledi Moleo
|14:00-17:00
|The Upside
|Sheila Ndikumana
|Nompumelelo Ngubeni
|17:00-18:00
|Vues d’ Afrique (French)
|Joelle Muteba
|18:00-19:00
|Darubini ya Afrika (Kiswahili)
|Ayam Shekifu
|19:00-20:00
|Zotchitika (Chinyanja)
|Stella Phiri
|20:00-21:00
|Caleidescopio (Portuguese)
|Mariamo Khumalo
|21:00-00:00
|Afrika Tonight
|Khumbelo Munzhelele
|00:00-02:00
|Afro Republic (Zimbabwe)
|Morris Muvunzi
|02:00-03:00
|Repeat: French
|03:00-04:00
|Repeat: Kiswahili
|04:00-05:00
|Repeat: Chinyanja
|05:00-06:00
|Repeat: Portuguese
|SATURDAY
|06:00-09:00
|On a Lighter Note
|Ntsako Mhlanga
|09:00-12:00
|Out and About
|Puleng Molebatsi
|12:00-14:00
|Africa Chart Toppers
|Nolo Matlaila
|14:00-17:00
|Africa @ Play
|Neto Chemane
|17:00-18:00
|Mix Vibrations (French)
|Jean-Jacques Dhybondo
|18:00-19:00
|Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili)
|Jean Abedi de la Croix
|19:00-20:00
|Malonje (Chinyanja)
|Stella Longwe
|19:00-20:00
|Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese)
|Mariamo Khumalo
|21:00-00:00
|The Party Mix
|Kuena Ramolefi
|00:00-02:00
|Africa In Song
|Richard Nwamba
|02:00-03:00
|Repeat: French
|03:00-04:00
|Repeat: Kiswahili
|04:00-05:00
|Repeat: Chinyanja
|05:00-06:00
|Repeat: Portuguese
|SUNDAY
|06:00-09:00
|The Oasis
|Ntsako Mhlanga
|09:00-12:00
|Tech Africa
|Puleng Molebatsi
|12:00-14:00
|Planting the Seed
|Aneliswa Velemu
|14:00-17:00
|Africa @ Play
|Neto Chemane
|17:00-18:00
|Mix Vibrations (French)
|Annie Kalonje
|18:00-19:00
|Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili)
|Frida Dyafta
|19:00-20:00
|Malonje (Chinyanja)
|Stella Phiri
|20:00-21:00
|Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese)
|Jacob Tivane
|21:00-00:00
|Djembe Vibes
|Kuena Ramolefi
|00:00-02:00
|Midnight Snack
|Nolo Matlaila
|02:00-03:00
|Repeat: French
|03:00-04:00
|Repeat: Kiswahili
|04:00-05:00
|Repeat: Chinyanja
|05:00-06:00
|Repeat: Portuguese
Issued By: Group Communications
Media Enquiries: Ms. Mmoni (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and
Marketing)
seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 073 688 1590