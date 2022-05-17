MEDIA STATEMENT | CHANNEL AFRICA ANNOUNCES 2023 – 2024 LINE UP

Johannesburg – Monday, 27 March 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) African radio service Channel Africa, is pleased to announce its 2023-24 line-up, which will come into effect on Saturday, 01 April 2023.

 

Ms Karabo Rangwetsi, Channel Africa’s Acting Business Manager, stated: “The station is making a concerted effort in inviting and attracting new talent, aimed at elevating Channel Africa’s brand to a high level. This is in line with the organisation’s overall radio strategy”.

 

She further stated, “We are committed to generating the much-needed revenue as per our mandate, with the support of all stakeholders. Channel Africa is committed in reclaiming its erstwhile title of being the biggest continental radio station in Africa. This can only be realised with the support of all SABC’s stakeholders and government”.

 

STREAM ON WWW.CHANNELAFRICA.CO.ZA

DSTV CHANNEL 802; SABC +APP

 

 

 

 

 

TIME CHANNEL SHOW NAME TEAM
MONDAY-FRIDAY
06:00-09:00 Rise and Shine Peter Ndoro
    Aurelie Kalenga
09:00-12:00 On the Move Palesa Tau
    Benjamin Moshatama
12:00-13:00   Africa Update Lulu Gaboo
13:00-14:00 Africa in Business Naledi Moleo
14:00-17:00 The Upside Sheila Ndikumana
    Nompumelelo Ngubeni
17:00-18:00 Vues d’ Afrique (French) Joelle Muteba
18:00-19:00 Darubini ya Afrika (Kiswahili) Ayam Shekifu
19:00-20:00 Zotchitika (Chinyanja) Stella Phiri
20:00-21:00 Caleidescopio (Portuguese) Mariamo Khumalo
21:00-00:00 Afrika Tonight Khumbelo Munzhelele
00:00-02:00 Afro Republic (Zimbabwe) Morris Muvunzi
     
02:00-03:00 Repeat: French  
03:00-04:00 Repeat: Kiswahili  
04:00-05:00 Repeat: Chinyanja  
05:00-06:00 Repeat: Portuguese  
SATURDAY
06:00-09:00 On a Lighter Note Ntsako Mhlanga
09:00-12:00 Out and About Puleng Molebatsi
12:00-14:00 Africa Chart Toppers Nolo Matlaila
14:00-17:00 Africa @ Play Neto Chemane
17:00-18:00 Mix Vibrations (French) Jean-Jacques Dhybondo
18:00-19:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili) Jean Abedi de la Croix
19:00-20:00 Malonje (Chinyanja) Stella Longwe
19:00-20:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese) Mariamo Khumalo
21:00-00:00 The Party Mix Kuena Ramolefi
00:00-02:00 Africa In Song Richard Nwamba
     
02:00-03:00 Repeat: French  
03:00-04:00 Repeat: Kiswahili  
04:00-05:00 Repeat: Chinyanja  
05:00-06:00 Repeat: Portuguese  
     
SUNDAY
06:00-09:00 The Oasis Ntsako Mhlanga
09:00-12:00 Tech Africa Puleng Molebatsi
12:00-14:00 Planting the Seed Aneliswa Velemu
14:00-17:00 Africa @ Play Neto Chemane
17:00-18:00 Mix Vibrations (French) Annie Kalonje
18:00-19:00 Zilizo Pendwa (Kiswahili) Frida Dyafta
19:00-20:00 Malonje (Chinyanja) Stella Phiri
20:00-21:00 Ritmos e Cultura (Portuguese) Jacob Tivane
21:00-00:00 Djembe Vibes Kuena Ramolefi
00:00-02:00 Midnight Snack Nolo Matlaila
     
02:00-03:00 Repeat: French  
03:00-04:00 Repeat: Kiswahili  
04:00-05:00 Repeat: Chinyanja  
05:00-06:00 Repeat: Portuguese  

Follow us, like and comment on our social media platforms:

 

https://twitter.com/channelafrica1

https://www.instagram.com/channelafrica1/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/channel-africa

https://www.youtube.com/@channelafrica1

https://www.sabcplus.com/en/radio-l1/freetv-radio/7829/channel-africa

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Channel-Africa/287474612524

 

ENDS

 

 

Issued By:                            Group Communications

 

Media Enquiries:                Ms. Mmoni (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and

                                               Marketing)

 

                                               seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 073 688 1590

 