MEDIA STATEMENT | CHANGES TO THE THOBELA FM 2021-22 LINE-UP

Polokwane – Tuesday 04 May 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s Limpopo based radio station Thobela FM, is introducing changes to its 2021/22 line-up in order to better serve its listener needs, in line with the changing the radio landscape.

The Morning drive show, ‘Ditlalemeso’ will be co-hosted by Lenny T and Poelano Setwaba between 07h00 and 09h00 from Monday to Friday. Poelano Setwaba, who is new to the show, has been on radio for the past 3 years and recently worked for the community radio station Energy FM, before her appointment at Thobela FM.

The station has moved the Talk show from the evening slot to its original day time slot of 12h00-13h00, due to listener demand.

The station has further introduced a current affairs show “E ba le nna” (Be with me), that will focus on continental issues, service delivery, economic matters, the empowerment of men and women, and labourers in the formal and informal sectors. The show will air between 13h00-15h00 from Monday to Friday and will be hosted by the well vested female presenter Nkgadimeng Kekana. Kekana was hosting the station’s Afternoon Drive show for the past two years.

A new addition to the Afternoon Drive show is Sebasa Mogale, who will be joining the seasoned Mankoko Mokhari. The stations’ Youth Show “Moswa le Bokamoso” has moved from the 14h00-15h00 slot, to an evening time slot of 21h00-22h00, hosted by Hunadi, affectionately known as ‘Sehlasela Moborego’.

Thobela FM has also introduced a new Weekend Breakfast Show- “Meso ya mafelelo a beke”(Weekend Breeze). The show will air on Saturdays between 07h00-09h00, and hosted by Fantastic Sebola, who was presenting the station’s ‘Top 30’ Charts show for the past three years.

The ‘Top 30’ charts show on Saturdays will now be hosted by a new presenter, Skumbuso Mbatha.

Thobela FM’s Station Manager Madikana Matjila says “the small tweaks will be impactful for the station. The station has great plans to penetrate into the digital world as radio has evolved and only operating on the traditional audio platform is no longer feasible as new trends and competitors emerge. Thobela FM will ensure that most of the station’s programmes will also be found or made available on our digital platforms”.

The public can tune into Thobela FM on 87.6 MHZ – 92.1 MHZ and Channel 621 on Openview.

