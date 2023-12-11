MEDIA STATEMENT | CATCH – UP SERVICE ONCE AGAIN AVAILABLE ON SABC+ FOLLOWING CHANGES TO THE PLATFORM

Johannesburg – Monday, 11 December 2023 – Following a migration to a new technology platform and changes to its streaming APP SABC+, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that the popular catch-up service is once again available on the platform. The catch-up service at this stage will however, only be accessible via the web through www.sabc-plus.com.

Audiences will be able to access the latest episodes of these flagship and new shows:

Skeem Saam

7de Laan

Generations

Uzalo

Muvhango

The Gumbis

Music Connect

The Sauce

Colours

Derech Eretz

The Smzee Show

Latest Premier League fixtures

New features and modifications will continue to be implemented as the SABC enhances the APP’s offering. These updates underscore the SABC’s dedication to continue providing audiences with an optimised and enriched SABC+ experience.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590