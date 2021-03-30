MEDIA STATEMENT | BRAND-NEW LINE-UP FOR 5FM

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – 5FM has announced their line-up changes for 2021, which includes a brand-new breakfast show, among other exciting changes. This year the station looks to inject new energy with plenty of fresh talent in keeping with its ethos to bring together South African youth through the power of radio.

Dan Corder from sister station Good Hope FM takes over the reins of weekday breakfast, and the Capetonian, who cut his teeth at campus radio, is joined by Mathapelo Moloi on News, Xoli Zondo on Sport, and Marli van Eeden on Traffic. News presenter Mathapelo is a passionate broadcaster from the Eastern Cape whose love for news and current affairs saw her work in various newsrooms around the country. Xoli got her start in the industry on community TV, followed by her win of the 2013 National SABC Sports Presenter Search, which led her to work on SA FM’s weekend breakfast show for the past few years. Marli also has community radio experience gained while co-hosting a breakfast show on a campus radio station in Stellenbosch.

On his gig as breakfast show presenter, Dan says, “5FM has always been the coolest radio station in my world. It is the station of the future where, together with our loyal 5FM fans across the country, I can make the radio of my dreams.”

Stephanie B will hold the fort of mid-mornings (Mon. – Fri. 09:00 -12:00) while Zanele Potelwa takes over the afternoon slot (Mon. – Fri. 12:00 – 15:00). Zanele joined 5FM as a member of the 5Squad before reading traffic on the breakfast show for the past year. An accomplished presenter for both television and radio, Zanele is known for her effervescent personality and is sure to bring something special with her own weekday show. Zanele is joined by newsreader Yanga Mjoli.

Roger Goode takes his special brand of on-air craziness to weekday nights, taking over the Monday – Friday 18:00 – 19:00 slots as well as an extended version of the show on Fridays 19:00 – 22:00. Leah Jazz, another success story of the 5Squad, will take over the late-night slot Monday – Thursday 22:00 – 01:00 and, with her edgy personality, will bring life to after hours.

The stations’ weekend breakfast show Saturday & Sunday, 07:00 – 10:00, will see Nicole da Silva continue as the presenter and gain a new news presenter and sports presenter. Self-proclaimed radio-head Edah Setati joins Nicole da Silva on news while Wesley Gabriels, who has worked at multiple stations in Cape Town, is on sport.

Hosting the Top 40 on 5 on Saturday (10:00 – 14:00) as well as 5 Takeover on Sunday at the same time is broadcaster Nick Archibald, who describes himself as an entertainer at heart and looks forward to joining the national radio station.

Award-winning presenter Kea Boya joins the station to host two shows on Saturday and Sunday, 14:00 – 17:00. Kea joined campus radio in 2018 and has since won a Radio Award for a drive show and looks to bring her brand of engaging and relatable radio to a broader audience.

Television graduate Boipelo Mooketsi has been working on campus radio for the past 4 years and will host two new weekend shows on 5FM on Saturday and Sunday, 22:00 – 01:00.

NB: Please see attached Line Up

