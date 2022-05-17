MEDIA STATEMENT | ANNOUNCEMENT OF NOMINEES FOR METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2023

Johannesburg – Thursday, 30 March 2023 – The SABC is pleased to reveal the much-anticipated list of nominees in various categories of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA).

The prestigious awards will be taking place on 06 May 2023, at Mbombela Stadium, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

Following the launch of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023 on 18 January 2023 in Mpumalanga, METRO FM management invited all record labels and independent artists to submit music eligible for entry. The submissions for this edition of the awards opened on 19 January 2023 and closed on 28 February 2023. During this period, the SABC received over 900 entries.

METRO FM Business Manager, Ms Kina Nhlengethwa stated, “We are excited to have reached the second stage of the road to the MMA’s. The announcement of MMA nominees always sets the music industry abuzz and this year is no different. We congratulate all the nominees, as this signifies that that their hard work and impact in the industry does not go unnoticed”.

Nhlengethwa further stated, “The station went an extra mile to ensure that there are measures in place to screen properly all entries received, for compliance with the relevant rules of the awards. The rules, regulations and submission checklist were all published on METRO FM platforms. As the awards are based on the public voting for their favorite artist/s in the respective categories, we urge the nominees to go out hard and campaign to their fans!”

To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts.

USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.

Voting lines open from 31 March 2023 at midnight to 30 April 2023 at midnight except for song of the year that closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023.

***The list of nominees is attached to the media statement: MMA23 Nominees

