MEDIA STATEMENT | AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER SEBASA MOGALE UNSCHEDULED

Polokwane – Friday 19 May 2022 – Thobela FM has taken a decision to unschedule Sebasa Mogale, (Ntshirogele) Afternoon Drive presenter, following the Carte Blanche expose’. Mr. Mogale is being afforded an opportunity to resolve the issues raised in the recent broadcast which pertain to his personal business dealings involving crypto currency. In the meantime, Mankoko Baby will be hosting Ntshirogele with Skhumbuzo Mbatha. The station takes the welfare of its vulnerable listeners seriously and will leave no stone unturned in its investigating of this matter.

Issued By: SABC

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing

ntuligm@sabc.co.za |T. 011 714 3057|C. 071 877 0153