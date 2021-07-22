MEDIA STATEMENT | A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR THE LATE TSHEPO TSHOLA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON SABC

Johannesburg, 22 July 2021 – Today, in commemoration of the life of renowned legendary musician Tshepo Tshola, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will broadcast his memorial service live on SABC 1, SABC News Channel 404 as well as on SABC Encore on DTT at 1pm.

Through his music, Mr. Tshola contributed immensely to the democracy and freedom that all South Africans enjoy today. He will be solely missed.

The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and music lovers at large.

May His Soul Rest in Peace

For media enquiries:

Caroline Phalakatshela

Publicity Specialist – Video Entertainment

072 382 2032