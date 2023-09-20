MEDIA STATEMENT | 2023 ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP BROADCAST RIGHTS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 20 September 2023 – South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has made an offer to MultiChoice (DSTV) for the sub-licensing for the Cricket World Cup 2023 and awaits their response.

This move seeks to enhance access to premier cricket content for the masses and reaffirms the commitment to providing the best in sports entertainment to citizens, regardless of their geographic location or economic status.

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Mmoni Seapolelo (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs & Marketing)

Seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3057 | C. 073 688 1590