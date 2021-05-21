MEDIA RELEASE | SABC2 IS IN SEARCH OF THE COOLEST OG IN THE LAND

21 MAY 2021

SABC2 is pleased to partner with Rebelintown Productions , in a new, first of its kind, reality series, The Coolest OG’s , which will give 12 senior citizens a chance to compete for a R100 000 cash prize and the title of The Coolest OG.

The Coolest OG’s starts on Sunday 6th June 2021 at 18:30. An OG is someone who is incredibly exceptional, authentic and excellent in a classic way. Someone who is an expert in many facets of life and someone who has been around for a long time.

Featuring contestants from all walks of life, the series was shot across the country over 50 days and 50 nights, during the height of the global pandemic as the show captured the lives of 12 senior citizen from the ages of 60 to 80, confined in the safety of their own homes and exposed to fun and unusual challenges, ultimately on a quest to find THE COOLEST OG of them all.

In true reality format, the episodes are not scripted and the opinions expressed are not edited. The OG’s are authentic. They are real. It is their lives. They are simply the coolest OG’s.

The Coolest OG’s is a uniquely produced reality voice over driven series, whereby the contestants will be judged by a panel of 4, 20-year-old experts, comprising of Zipho Sithebe, a fashion expert and a student pilot, Sbu Makamedi a performance expert who is a SAFTA Golden Horn winner who also won best actor at the Helen O’Grady Drama Academy, Adon Domeyer a passionate international music producer and engineer working with artists across the globe and Allison Greenlees a food expert who has been running a successful catering business since the age of 16.

“Our elders have so much to teach the youth and this show gives 12 of them a chance to share their story with the world. The series in not only informative and insightful but great fun for the viewers. Shot during the middle of the global pandemic, these OG’s got to escape the harsh reality for a few weeks while shooting the season” says show director Bheki Ncube. “South Africa is going to fall in love with these very special OG’s and what they have to offer’.

In every episode one contestant is eliminated based on their performance and swag and the judges all have to agree on who will leave the show.

Our contestants will go through various challenges ranging from modelling, song writing, music videos, cooking, gaming, art, acting and other cool challenges, in each episode. Each contestant will be sent a package containing a phone on which they will receive instructions for their weekly challenges. Each of their lounges are transformed into mini studios so they can compete from the comfort and safety of their own homes, sometimes with the help of a family member or an influencer. They have never met each other and have no idea how each other have performed in the various challenges.

For more information, interview opportunities and publicity images please contact the SABC2 PR office or Tutone Communications.

More reality for you, every Sunday at 18:30 only on SABC2.

