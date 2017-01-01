MEDIA RELEASE | SABC1 SET TO BROADCAST THE FAREWELL SEASON OF LIVE AMP

Johannesburg, 7th July 2021- SABC1’s primetime music show Live Amp returns with a new season, themed The Last Dance, as it bids farewell to its loyal viewers and fans after more than decade on screens. The final season premieres this Friday 9th July 2021 at 19:30.

This weekly music show has been the prime destination for Mzansi’s latest hits, the storyboard popular music culture and the party starter meeting point for millions of viewers over the years.

Presented by DJ Speedsta and DJ Lamiez, with cameos and surprise guest appearances Live Amp; The Last Dance will have reminiscent elements; throwing back to some of the most iconic and influential moments from the show, celebrating the musical evolution and taking viewers down memory lane.

“The show has grown to become synonymous with youth Friday night rituals from more than a decade. With season 25 being earmarked as the final season of this flagship title, the series content plan has been devised to reflective and celebratory of iconic moments and success achieved by the show from a talent development, socio-cultural contribution, creative innovation, and all-round leading music tv show brand in Mzansi. The best, most memorable and unique content moments will be reinterpreted for the audiences combined with newly curated music performances. You can’t afford to miss out on a single episode of Live AMP this season. This is set to be one of the biggest seasons and ode to pop culture in Mzansi. “Says Sane Zondi, SABC1 Programmes Manager.

Tune into SABC 1 every Friday at 19:30 as we turn up to the final song in the final season of Live Amp, starting on the 9th July 2021.

