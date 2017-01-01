MEDIA RELEASE | RGB HITS THE SCREEN WITH A BRAND-NEW SEASON

Johannesburg, 16th July 2021- SABC1 is pleased to announce the return of our tabloid entertainment show The Real Goboza (RGB) as it debuts with season 15 on Saturday 17th July 2021 at 19:30.

Our hosts Samora Mangesi and Sinazo Yolwa joined by insert presenter Mulisa Mudau will continue to bring new scandals to our viewers and fans with a reinvigorated creative spirit and the same powerful energy that has made The Real Goboza show the viewer’s favourite for over 10 years.

RGB which will be broadcasting its final season, will reflect on the best moments and celebrate how far the show has come, revisiting the most epic moments, biggest scandals, and iconic celebrity interviews as we wrap up 10 years of intriguing celebrity scandal coverage, whilst at the same time keeping viewers informed with current gossip and updates of the entertainment industry.

The show will engage our followers on social media platforms as they mention their favourite moments.

Even with Covid restrictions, RGB will take great care in giving the viewer exclusive access to A-list events. Putting our celebrity sense of style in the spotlight on the SAMA’s red-carpet, one of the biggest and unmissable moments on the entertainment calendar.

Tune into SABC 1 every Saturday at 19:30, for the final season of The Real Goboza, starting on the 17th July 2021.

