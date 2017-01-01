MEDIA RELEASE | MEET THE COOLEST OG’S OF OUR NEW REALITY SHOW

MEET THE COOLEST OG’S OF OUR NEW REALITY SHOW

SABC2 has partnered with Rebelintown Production in a new, first of its kind, reality series, The Coolest OG’s , which debuts on Sunday the 6th June 2021 at 18:30, giving 12 senior citizens a chance to compete for a R100 000 cash prize and the title of The Coolest OG.

An OG is someone who is incredibly exceptional, authentic and excellent in a classic way. Someone who is an expert in many facets of life and someone who has been around for a long time.

The channel is pleased to introduce the 12 contestants who will be battling it out, week in and week out, challenging each other for the prestigious title of The Coolest OG and a R100 000 cash prize.

Meet The Coolest OGs

Jabulani Zwane (73)

Born in Moroka, Soweto. Currently residing in Spruitview. I am retired. I was a Store Manager of a lighting company. I love making movies and commercials. I love a well-cooked oxtail with dumpling. I took part in the “Coolest OG ‘s” to have fun while competing to win a R100 000 prize.

Fun Fact – The tongue is a strongest muscle in a human body.

Reuben Huma (63)

Born in Manhaarand near Magaliesburg and currently residing in Brackenhurst, Alberton. Before retiring I worked as a voice and printing environment specialist at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Activities that I do for fun include playing golf, being a jazz presenter / DJ, House chef, Gardening and Hiking. My favorite food is Beef Stew served with Ting (sougharm porridge). I took part in the coldest OG to encourage the young people that there is life after retirement and also for the fun of it.

Fun Fact: I am Reuben Huma the jazzy DJ.

Joy Brady (68)

Born in Johannesburg and currently lives in Eldorado Park, I work as a part-time clerk, and I previously worked as an administration manager. Things that I like to do for fun are, dancing, listening to music, partying, cooking, baking, playing my piano and playing computer games. My Favorite food is any kind of fish and a fruit salad.

My reasons for taking part in the COGs are The Challenges. I always love a challenge and when watching tv shows where they are doing challenges. I always wished it was me. It was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it.

I was hoping to meet other folk but due to Covid we could not. A pity. Super tv crew Everyone was amazing.

Fun Fact: As nad as a hatter. Always trying to live up to my name! 😅😅😅

Dave Ridley (60)

Born in Harare, Zimbabwe and currently lives in Meyerton in the Midvaal. I am an actor and IT consultant and things that I like to do for fun are to ride motorcycles and Vegetable farming. My favourite is chicken in any format

I took part in The Coolest OG’s to enjoy the participation and have fun with the film crew at my residence.

Fun Fact: Introduce yourself in 3 short sentences: I believe I am a down to earth fair person with no ego. I enjoy having the company of animals around me, miniature horses, dogs and a teddy bear cat, they don’t judge people and respond well to affection as does my wife.

Gina McAuliffe (67)

Born in Liverpool in the United Kingdom and I currently reside in Brooklyn, Pretoria. Before I retired, I worked for the Irish government. Things I do for fun are sewing, art, mixed martial Arts fighting analysis. My favourite food is beef and salad.

Fun Fact: I love to travel by myself. I am an eccentric creative. I love my unique home and my animals. I want people to be kind to each other.

Rani Govender (67)

Born in Grey town, Durban and currently reside in Sandton, I am a full-time granny. Before retiring I was a hairdresser. Things I do for fun is taking care of my grandson, cooking and cleaning. My favourite food is Mutton biryani. I took part in the Coolest OG’s as it sounded like an exciting opportunity, and I want my grandson to look back at this and be proud of his cool granny.

Fun Fact: I was a drum majorette in school. I am very active, young at heart and always up for a challenge. I consider myself a “jack of all trades” and I am never too old to learn something new. Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.

Nalphy Moratuoa Lesoma (60)

I live in Midrand, Gauteng, and I am a Real Estate Sales Agent. Before retiring I was a Business Development Director, Bull Brand Foods. Activities I do for fun are workout, spending time with family, watching comedy and football, hiking, and reading. My favourite food is Fish. My reason for taking part in the Coolest OG’s is to get out of my comfort zone.

Fun fact: I can hold plank for 10 minutes and have a video to prove it. I am super cool, fun and young at heart😊.

Vanessa Cooke (73)

Born in Hillbrow, and I currently reside in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, I am a performer, and the things that I like to do for fun are walk my dogs, watch TV and sleep. My favourite food is peking duck. I entered The Coolest OGs for fun.

Fun Fact: I drive a 1989 Toyota corolla. I love old cars. My name means butterfly, I love to dance to my own tune. I want world peace, in other words I’m a dreamer.

Thandi Mtimkulu (62)

Born in Orlando West in Soweto, I am a pensioner. The things that I do for fun are going out, cooking and currently learning to be a DJ. My favourite food is brown rice, green salad, and salmon fish. I took part in The Coolest OGs because I am a fun lover, young at heart, and self-love.

Fun Facts: jokes, laughing, acting and entertaining people. I love being beautiful, I am self-caring, I’m very confident. I like giving, I am an adviser, I love sharing. I go to church, I love God, am a God-fearing God.

Chinsamy Marie Thanaseelan (68)

Born in Marabastad, Tshwane and I am a pensioner. Before retiring I worked as a salesperson at a hardware Timber and Boards. Things that I like to do for fun: are hiking, soccer, dancing and gardening. My favourite food is mutton curry, fish, lungs, pork, and giblets. I took part in the coolest OG’’s to learn more about life.

Zwelakhe Julius Mtsaka (76)

Born in East London, and I reside in Sophiatown and worked as the University Lecturer in English Literature; Business Communication; Drama/Theatre. I took part in The Coolest OG’s to show viewers that even at my age I have willpower and in control of my body and also to share with the youths that success starts with you before you are helped by the government or any other agents. Things that I do for fun are jogging, reading and watching wrestling. My favourite food is mutton chops and vegetables.

Fun fact: South African black youths: Is it not astounding that there’s a new wave of our enlightened youths answering the ancestral call to join the ranks of Sangomas.

Geoffrey Press (66)

Born in Sophiatown I am a pensioner, before retiring I worked as a boilermaker. I like to do welding for fun and my favourite food is Curry. My reason for taking part in The Coolest OG’’s is my Love to do movies.

