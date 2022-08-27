MEDIA MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM OPENS VOTING LINES FOR THE 17TH XITSONGA MUSIC AWARDS

Polokwane-Saturday, 27 August 2022-Last night, the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) only Xitsonga radio station, Munghana Lonene launched the 17th Xitsonga Music awards.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 5 November 2022 at the Tzaneen Country Lodge and will be preceded by a Gala dinner aimed at increasing the station’s brand awareness and visibility.

Madikana Matjila, Business Manager for Limpopo Combo, which includes Munghana Lonene said “This is the 1st time that the Awards will be held with our listeners and artists on the ground since 2019 owing to the global movement restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event will focus on appreciation of all our musicians and a celebration of their accomplishments in song and dance!”

The public will be able to use the attached list of nominees, to vote for their favourite artists within the respective categories by sending an SMS to 45859. Voting closes on 28th October 2022.

Vunanga iVutomi!

More information pertaining to the awards is available on the station’s website www.munghanalonenefm.co.za and on its social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 071 877 0513