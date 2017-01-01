MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT | LEIHLO LA SECHABA INTRODUCES LETHABO MATHATHO AS THE NEW PRESENTER

SABC2 welcomes Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho as the new presenter of our investigative, current affairs show Leihlo La Sechaba.

Produced by SABC News, Leihlo La Sechaba means an eye of the nation and has been successful in tackling issues related to community development, politics, economics as well as topics of interest for all South Africans.

Lethabo is a media personality, businesswoman and philanthropist who was born in the township streets of Seshego, in Limpopo. She started her career on radio in 2006 and continues to make strides and incredible career moves in the media industry and beyond. She has 13 solid years of experience in radio as an on-air personality, with ample experience in producing, hosting, managing programmes and a role as deputy news editor. She has worked for Jacaranda FM, Capricorn FM as well as Thobela FM.

Lethabo has also hosted a TV show “Talk To Me”, a show aimed at tapping into the lives of ordinary South Africans and public figures getting to know their stories and exploring various ideologies.

In 2019 she joined the television series The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and has previously appeared in the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

Viewers can look forward to the following stories in the upcoming episodes: –

Monday, 10th May 2021

An exclusive interview with Lesedi FM Presenter Dimakatso Ratselane who was stabbed by her husband and left for dead.

Monday, 17th May 2021

After the rot we exposed at the Mogalakwena municipality 2020, the National parliament called for action to be taken. The municipality is currently under administration. We are going back to once again show the plight of the residents because not much has changed.

Monday, 24th May 2021

A mother blames the Department of Education for allowing her normal child to be taken to a special school because her teacher said she is a slow learner. The mother recently took her child for assessment and results show that the child is normal and should not have been taken to the special school.

Monday, 31st May 2021

Service delivery at Mopani Municipality as we approach the Municipal Elections. We will visit the affected villages to witness their struggles. We will also talk to whistleblowers that provided us with documents to support their allegations. DA also released a media statement about the issue, we will also include them in the story. We involve the service providers and give them right of reply. Mopani district Municipality and Lepelle Northern Water will also be given an opportunity to give their side of the story.

