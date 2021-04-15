MEDIA ALERT SABC SPORT CHANNEL AND 19 RADIO STATIONS AVAILABLE ON OPENVIEW

Johannesburg – Thursday, 15 April 2021-Following an announcement of the new channel-carriage agreement between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and eMedia Investments on 25 March 2021, the two broadcasters are pleased to announce that the SABC Sport channel and 19 SABC radio stations will be available from today, 15 April 2021 on Openview.
The following platforms with specific channel numbers are offered on Openview:
SABC Sport – 124
5FM – 611
Channel Africa – 628
Good Hope FM – 612
Ikwekwezi FM – 620
Lesedi FM – 619
Ligwalagwala FM – 625
Lotus FM – 616
Metro FM – 610
Motsweding FM – 624
Munghana Lonene FM – 622
Phalaphala FM – 623
RSG – 615
Radio 2000 – 613
SAfm – 614
Thobela FM – 621
TruFM – 626
Umhlobo Wenene FM – 618
Ukhozi FM – 617
X-KFM – 627
SABC and eMedia Investments will make announcements on other Television channels which will be carried on the same platform in due course. Viewers can look forward to a football feast on Openview channel 124 this weekend, with the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday at 18:00 and the Bundesliga match, Borussia MG vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at 15:00.
Openview boxes can be purchased at all leading retailers nationwide.
