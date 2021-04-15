MEDIA ALERT SABC SPORT CHANNEL AND 19 RADIO STATIONS AVAILABLE ON OPENVIEW

Johannesburg – Thursday, 15 April 2021-Following an announcement of the new channel-carriage agreement between the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and eMedia Investments on 25 March 2021, the two broadcasters are pleased to announce that the SABC Sport channel and 19 SABC radio stations will be available from today, 15 April 2021 on Openview.

The following platforms with specific channel numbers are offered on Openview:

SABC Sport – 124

5FM – 611

Channel Africa – 628

Good Hope FM – 612

Ikwekwezi FM – 620

Lesedi FM – 619

Ligwalagwala FM – 625

Lotus FM – 616

Metro FM – 610

Motsweding FM – 624

Munghana Lonene FM – 622

Phalaphala FM – 623

RSG – 615

Radio 2000 – 613

SAfm – 614

Thobela FM – 621

TruFM – 626

Umhlobo Wenene FM – 618

Ukhozi FM – 617

X-KFM – 627

SABC and eMedia Investments will make announcements on other Television channels which will be carried on the same platform in due course. Viewers can look forward to a football feast on Openview channel 124 this weekend, with the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday at 18:00 and the Bundesliga match, Borussia MG vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at 15:00.

Openview boxes can be purchased at all leading retailers nationwide.

