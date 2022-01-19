MEDIA ADVISORY | THE SABC TO DONATE 20 LAPTOPS TO A NEEDY SCHOOL IN SUPPORT OF EDUCATION AND 4IR IN THE NORTHERN CAPE

De Aar – Wednesday, 19 January 2022 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has partnered with the Northern Cape Provincial Government to donate 20 computers to Monwabisi Secondary School in Nzwakazi Location near De Aar. The initiative is part of the SABC’s back-to-school campaign, which offers schools and learners with the necessary support tools to succeed.

Commenting on this SABC initiative, the GE Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Ms Gugu Ntuli expressed that “this is an important initiative for the SABC as we continue to enrich the minds and lives of learners through our CSI and educational interventions. As the public broadcaster, we firmly believe in educational support as a vehicle to develop human capital and enhance a more democratic, cohesive society. Therefore, we commit to fulfilling our educational mandate by extending this initiative to more schools across the country”.

The Northern Cape MEC of Education, Mr. Zolile Monakali, welcomes the SABC contribution and sees the SABC as a key “partner for educational development” in the Province. “This is a great example of corporate responsibility. As we transition into the 4IR, it is appreciated that SABC understands that these computers will open a world possibility for our students, he concluded”.

Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul, who will deliver the keynote address at the event stated, “The Northern Cape Provincial Office not only welcomes the contribution by SABC, but we will continue to partner with our public broadcaster as one of our key regional stakeholders who are committed to bettering the lives of learners and the communities in our Province.”

SAFM will be broadcasting live from the event. Sister station Umhlobo Wenene will also conduct live crossings and interviews during and after the proceedings.

