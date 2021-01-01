Lotus FM: The golden thread to the Indian Community

This month, SABC celebrates Lotus FM, the only national radio station that caters to five Indian linguistic groups and three religious’ groups. Known as the leader of the South African Indian lifestyle & culture, Lotus FM is an information hub for the South African Indian communities embracing the Western and Eastern lifestyles of its listeners. Lotus FM models its brand on a sense of excellence – positioning itself as the leader of the South African Indian experience that reflects and impacts upon the richness and diversity of listeners’ culture, language, and music; a proudly South African radio station acknowledging and embracing the Indian roots and heritage.

With a reputation as a family radio station, Lotus FM prides itself on quality content that educates, entertains, and informs its audiences. At the heart of its content offering is the promotion of democracy, equal rights, nation-building and human rights as per the SABC mandate

The station has proudly been on-air since 1983 with a semi-national footprint (KZN, Gauteng, PE, CT) and last year scooped the award for Best PBS Radio station at the Radio Awards 2021. Lotus FM is also headquartered at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in Kwa Zulu Natal.

