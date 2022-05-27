LIGWALAGWALA COMPETITION – AS’PHELI MOYA

ONE LUCKY LISTENER WILL WALK AWAY WITH R40 000.00 ON FRIDAY 27 MAY 2022 DURING KUSILE MZANSI SHOW WITH MADUMANE.

SMS the key word LFM40K , your name and surname to 45839.

The station will hide the prize in one of the letters or digits "LFM40", then finalists will pick one letter or one digit, if the prize is not in the chosen letter or digit the presenter will move to the next finalist until the money is won. No question asked!

Ts&Cs