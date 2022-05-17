JOINT MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC AND MPUMALANGA PROVINCE ANNOUNCE NEW DATE FOR THE METRO FM AWARDS 2023 AS SATURDAY 06 MAY 2023

Johannesburg – Tuesday, 07 March 2023 – Following the recent announcement of the return of the highly coveted METRO FM Music Awards, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Mpumalanga province would like to announce the new date for the METRO FM Music Awards 2023.

The new date for the awards is now Saturday, 06 May 2023. This change was necessitated by circumstances beyond our control.

SABC Group Executive: Radio, Ms. Nada Wotshela stated, “The SABC apologies to the public that they will have to wait an extra week to witness the return of this highly anticipated event. We are aware that there is a lot of interest in the awards and we promise the public that they won’t be disappointed with the world-class broadcasting production”.

The Head of Department for Culture, Sport and Recreation, Mr. Godfrey Ntombela said, “We are excited as a Province to once again partner with Metro FM. The opportunity to host this major event comes at the right time and we are hopeful that it will benefit the creative industry and promote tourism in the Province”.

METRO FM will announce in due course the sale of tickets.

More information for the awards can be accessed on these websites http://www.metrofm.co.za and www.metrofmmusicawards.co.za/ and the station’s social media platforms:

Facebook: METROFMSA

Twitter: @METROFMSA

Instagram: METROFMSA

TikTok: METROFMSA

