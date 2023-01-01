Jazz music from the Transcription section – Transvaal, by C. Matumba

Dive into the enchanting realm of jazz as you lose yourself in the mesmerizing melodies drawn from the transcription archives of the SABC. Embark on a musical journey through the extensive repertoire curated by the SABC, where timeless treasures like “Transvaal” by C Matumba await your discovery.



For a more immersive experience, tune in to Radio Bantu and let the captivating notes of jazz transport you to a world of musical bliss.