IT’S OFFICIAL: SABC1 TAKES OVER THE DANCE CULTURE NATIONAL HOLIDAY

Johannesburg, 11 September 2023 – SABC1 is the official broadcast partner for this year’s Spring Fiesta 2023. The iconic music festival takes place on the 7th of October and will broadcast on SABC1 on 21 October 2023 at 8 pm.

SABC1 viewers will be treated to a celebration of music, culture and togetherness as this year’s edition is even more exhilarating, showcasing top-tier local talent with a diverse range of performers across their multiple stages.

Spring Fiesta has been known for creating unforgettable memories for over a decade. This iconic day & nighttime dance music festival has curated an electrifying killer line-up that will be performing across the genres of House, Hip hop, Amapiano, Deep House and AfroTech.

Hosted by Nomalanga Shozi, Zane Gulston and Hype DJ Nel, the Spring Fiesta Main Stage will showcase performances by artists such as Uncle Waffles, Durban Gogo, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, Prince Kaybee, Sjava and Big Zulu.

International DJ Andrew Lodemann will host the Stay True Sounds Stage with performances from El Payo, Tea White, Thabo Tonnick, China Charmeleon, Buhle, Vinny Da Vinci, and DJ Christos.

The Bakone AfroTech Stage will have Da Capo as the host, with highlight performances by Sun El Musician, Caiiro, Vanco, Deep Queen and Pansula on Percussion.

The stage of Piano Dreamland, presented by Gazza and hosted by Thulani Way, has De Mthuda, Mellow & Sleazy, Mdu aka TRP, Mas Musiq, and Linda Moeketsi lined up to take the stage with their performances and will be live streamed on SABC+ on the 7 October 2023.

Be sure not to miss out on the entertaining line-up of the 2023 Spring Fiesta music festival on Saturday, 21 October 2023, at 8 pm.

