ITS ALL SYSTEMS GO FOR THE UPCOMING MUNGHANA LONENE FM’S 17TH XITSONGA MUSIC AWARDS

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) only Xitsonga radio station, Munghana Lonene will host the 17th Xitsonga Music awards ceremony on Saturday, 5 November 2022 at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen. The awards will be preceded by a Gala dinner aimed at increasing the station’s brand awareness and visibility.

The 2022 edition of Xitsonga Music Awards is themed “Vunanga ivutomi” (Music is Life).

More information pertaining to the awards is available on the station’s website www.munghanalonenefm.co.za and on its social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).

The attached list of nominees can be used to vote in the respective categories by sending an SMS to 45859. Voting closes on 28th October 2022.

Vunanga iVutomi!