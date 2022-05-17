International Women’s Day

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) joins the rest of the World in commemorating International Women’s Day. The Corporation aligns with the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender equality” by celebrating remarkable women within the business who are making great strides in future-proofing the SABC. The Corporation celebrates Ms. Kwanele Msibi, the Facilities Sales and Marketing Manager responsible for the cost-effective and efficient management of the strategies, policies, and procedures to increase market share and revenue generation for SABC’s Technology division.