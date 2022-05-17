International Women’s Day Q & A with SABC Head of Sports

On this International Women’s Day with the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender equality”, we speak to the Head of Sports Ms. Keletso Totlhanyo to share more on how sports broadcasting has evolved in a digital era.

Happy International Women’s Day Keletso, in your view, what role do women in the workplace play in the global technology revolution?

In a space that is seen predominantly as male-dominated, the importance of leveling the playing field can never be overstated. Showcase of talent for women to succeed in all areas in the corporate world is underpinned by the drive to contribute towards creating a space that will also motivate and inspire the future girl child. Women don’t just do it for themselves, but understand the importance of inspiring the next generation.

Focusing on your line of duty, what is the impact of digital transformation in Sports broadcasting?

Sports content, just like news content, is about informing and educating audiences, wherever they are. Access, therefore, becomes paramount. Technology enables broadcasting, broadcasting empowers and informs the audiences. The world has become small due to the fast delivery of content. Our audiences have become so diversified, and this is reflected in the demographics of our audiences. In their busy lives, access to content is key, at any time of their day and the emergence of technology that enables the delivery of sports content has become a crucial part of our business.

We have diversified our distribution platforms, to ensure we reach all our audiences, irrespective of where they are at any time of the day.

This is the reason we have worked very hard to ensure that our content reaches audiences on TV, Radio, and digitally. SABC Sport is not just a TV or Radio content driver, we are a multimedia content hub, always on!

What strategies has SABC Sport employed to ensure that the broadcasting of sports content on SABC channels remains relevant to the audiences’ needs with varying consumption patterns?

Digital distribution parallel to linear traditional content distribution has been key. We have multiplatform distribution channels, still linear but also high active in the digital distribution space via our OTT offering on sabcsport.com and SABC+.

Would you say the audiences have completely adapted to sports broadcasting in the tech era?

Without a shadow of a doubt, Sport content is a fast-moving consumer good, and it is important that we give our audiences the content they want and love, whenever they want it and wherever they are, with no barrier to entry.