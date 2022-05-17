International Women’s Day

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) joins the rest of the World in commemorating International Women’s Day. The Corporation aligns with the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender equality” by celebrating remarkable women within the business who are making great strides in future proofing the SABC. The Corporation celebrates Ms. Kwanele Msibi who is the Facilities Sales and Marketing Manager responsible for the cost-effective and efficient management of the strategies, policies, and procedures to increase market share and revenue generation for SABC’s Technology division.