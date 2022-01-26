HN9 Back to School Competition – T’s&C’s

The competition is open to residents of South Africa aged 14 to 17 years.

There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Route to entry for the competition and details of how to enter are via Hectic Nine-9 social media pages, @HecticNine9.

Only one entry will be accepted per person except for the Bonus Entry should instructions be followed as per competition rules.

Closing date for entry will be 26 January 2022. After this date the no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

The rules of the competition and how to enter are as follows:

Post a picture of yourself underneath the competition graphic with what you’re looking forward to most for the new school year

Like and share the post & tag a friend (on Facebook)

The prize is as stated as below, and no other alternatives will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

1st Prize – 1st Term School Fees paid worth the value of R 5 000

2nd Prize – New School Uniform (full kit) worth the value of R 3 000

3rd Prize – HN9 backpack with stationary for the new school year worth R 2 000

The Production Team will be responsible for selecting the winners of the competition. The winner will be chosen based on the following criteria:

Following the correct competition guidelines

Authenticity of the motivation

Truthful account of circumstances e.g., Single Household families; Area or location; disclosure of School demographics; etc.

The winners will be notified via DM (Direct Message) on Social Media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Winners will need to provide the following details:

Personal Details such as: ID Number (Prove of age)

Address, Region.

The above personal data relating to the winner will be used solely for this competition only.

Winners, once they are announced will have to respond to the communication send to them within 3 days of communication, otherwise, they will forfeit the prize to the runner up.

The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry.

Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions