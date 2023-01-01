HALL OF FAME NOMINATION

Nominee: Nomthunzi Vuza

Number of years in broadcasting: 33 years

Station: Umhlobo Wenene FM

Nomthunzi Vuza, known as “Mama ka Ma-Asi,” spent 33 years with Umhlobo WeneneFM, starting when it was known as Radio Xhosa. She joined the SABC in 1989 as the host of Eyentsatshana until 1990, and later presented Ezamakhosikazi in 1991. Over the years, she became a vital figure in the station’s success and touched the lives of many listeners. Nomthunzi played a key role in structuring the women’s programs unit and implementing systems to fulfill the station’s mission of informing and educating the nation while nurturing talented female presenters. Her show, LelikaYehova Ihlabathi, achieved historic audience figures, surpassing two million in 2016. She also contributed to notable shows like Hlala eThembeni on Mondays and Omama nelizwi on Thursdays. On Fridays, the show transformed into an in-studio kitchen with support from well-known sponsors. Even in retirement, she continues to passionately guide and mentor staff at Umhlobo WeneneFM, deserving recognition for her contributions.