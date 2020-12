HACK OF TV LICENCE WEBSITE RESOLVED

Johannesburg – Friday, 11 December 2020 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that the hack of its TV license website, www.tvlicences.co.za has been resolved.

The SABC is committed to safeguarding the privacy of its clients’ details and will be taking further measures in this regard. The public broadcaster once again apologises to the public for this unfortunate incident.