GOOD HOPE FM REVEALS ITS BRAND-NEW LOOK

Cape Town, Monday, 13 February 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

radio station, Good Hope FM, celebrated World Radio Day by unveiling its new brand identity

– sporting a fresh new logo, bold new colors and a tagline befitting of the station that has

connected with Cape Town listeners since 1965.

The station unveiled a refreshed logo driven by engagements with staff, management and

other media experts. The goal was to identify the experiences, concerns, hopes and dreams

that resonate with audiences, and to connect them with a station that is not only refreshing,

distinct, relevant, appealing and vibey, but also offers a substance that is solid and meaningful.

Sewela Sebola, Good Hope FM’s Marketing Manager says “Good Hope FM is a station for

those who are set on asserting their own individuality, embracing and expressing their true,

authentic selves in an inclusive and inspiring space where everyone belongs. The station

welcomes anyone, from high school and university students, to young working professionals,

and those who are young at heart. Our purpose statement is clear cut: To inspire belonging

within its community of listeners. A community of unique individuals, united in their diversity

through a shared sense of belonging”.

Good Hope FM’s Business Manager, JD Mostert commented, “In recognising our listeners’

uniqueness and originality, the Good Hope FM and Joe Public team drew parallels between

the station and them. We are a station with our own, original flavour – elevating, evolving

and boldly owning our originality, while proudly representing our community of listeners

through music, content and activities that inform, entertain, educate, engage, connect,

inspire, uplift and empower people across Cape Town.”

These core values, purpose and tagline underpin Good Hope FM’s new logo, a unique,

distinctive monogram which combines the G for ‘Good’ and H for ‘Hope’ into an impactful,

circular design – one that will be turned into a viewfinder in some of the station’s visual

elements, placing the very community it celebrates at the heart of the brand, capturing the

rhythm and originality of the city and community.

Sebola added, “In addition, the untamed and unapologetic colour palette showcases Good

Hope FM as the authentic, aspirational and contemporary lifestyle platform, that not only

bravely represents its audience, but inspires people far beyond the station itself.

Mostert concluded, “this is an exciting new chapter for Good Hope FM, but it’s about more

than just changing the look and feel, it’s refreshing and stepping up every element of our game

and bettering our offering to listeners and clients even further by reminding us all who we are

and the massive impact we make. It’s a conviction that says ‘No one can do it quite like we

can. No one gets the beat quite like we do. Because no one does originality quite like an

original’.”

In celebrating its new look with listeners, Good Hope FM will be hosting a Cape Town’s Original

party on Friday, 17 February from 9 p.m., with a LIVE broadcast from Hanover Street nightclub

at Grand West. The event will feature TwinzSpin’s Jade and Shad, Dr Jules and Jason Spikes.

For more info, visit www.goodhopefm.co.za or download the Good Hope FM app, available

for iOS and Android.

|ENDS

Good Hope FM frequencies:

Hout Bay – 94.1, Constantia Berg – 95.3, Franschhoek – 93.9, Paarl – 94.8, Sea Point –

96.7, Simonstown – 93.9, Stellenbosch – 94.1, Table Mountain – 95.8, Tygerberg –

96.2, Hermanus 91.9, Villiersdorp – 90.2, Riversdale – 90.9, Plettenberg Bay – 91.3

About Good Hope FM:

Good Hope FM is Cape Town’s original, leading music focused interactive lifestyle

radio station, whose Contemporary Hit Radio format provides a music mix of R&B,

Pop, Hip Hop and Dance. The Good Hope FM footprint covers the Cape including the

city, surrounding towns and villages the Overberg and Plettenberg Bay, targeting

young, global, routed and now generation listeners. The station has a target

audience of SEM 5-9, 22-32 year olds.

www.goodhopefm.co.za