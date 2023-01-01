GENERATIONS: THE LEGACY WELCOMES DIDINTLE KHUNOU AND WISHES STALWARTS WELL

Generations: The Legacy is excited to announce that the captivating talent of Didintle Khunou will be gracing our screens from Mid-June. This comes as we wish Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale all the best in their upcoming projects.

Didintle has won numerous awards and accolades for her work on-stage and on-screen, including a Naledi and Broadway World Online Award for her lead performance in The Colour Purple Musical. She has featured in numerous local television productions and now brings her enchanting beauty and powerful performance to Generations: The Legacy. She will play the role of Tumelo Gcabashe, a high-powered financial expert with links to business and criminal elites.

We would also like to take this opportunity to wish Muzi Mthabela, who plays Nkosiyabo Cele and Ronnie Nyakale, who plays Cosmo Diale, well in their upcoming projects. These stalwarts of the show will be on an indefinite hiatus as they pursue other avenues for creative expression. We are sure they will only achieve success as the talent and dedication we have become accustomed to serves them going ahead. Muzi can be seen on Generations: The Legacy until 05 June, exiting in a spicy storyline and Ronnie can be seen until 28 August.

Our viewers have lots more entertainment, thrills and tension to look forward to as we continue shaking things up and delivering the drama our viewers love so much!

