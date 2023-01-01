GENERATIONS: THE LEGACY BIDS DEPARTING STARS FAREWELL

Generations: The Legacy, one of South Africa’s most beloved and long-running television series, is proud to celebrate the remarkable contribution of talented actors Buntu Petse, Karabo Maseko, Zizipho Buti and Rebaone Kgosimore. Through their stellar performance, these actors have contributed to the rich history of the show and as such, their departure marks a bittersweet moment.

These actors have consistently portrayed their talent, dedication and versatility – captivating viewers and earning them a special place in the hearts of fans. We will miss them and wish them all the best in their future endeavors. The characters of Nontle, Luyolo, Tracy and Paul can still be seen on our screen until the end of November when a dramatic story-arc reaches a mind-blowing conclusion.

Generations: The Legacy continues to be a leading force in South African television, captivating audiences with compelling storytelling and exceptional performances. The show’s producers and cast members look forward to continued success and are dedicated to delivering top-quality entertainment to their viewers. There is much to look forward to so keep your eyes peeled for more exciting changes ahead!

